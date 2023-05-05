Services honoring former Gov. Jerry Apodaca, who died April 26, will be held May 15 and May 16, family members said.
A public celebration of Apodaca's life is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. May 15 in the state Capitol Rotunda. Apodaca will lie in honor from 1-3 p.m.
Funeral services are set for noon May 16 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, with a reception immediately following the service at the Inn at Loretto, open to the public.
A onetime state senator from Las Cruces, Apodaca, 88, died after suffering an apparent stroke. Elected in 1974, he served one term as New Mexico's governor, the first Hispanic elected to the state's highest office in several decades. He was credited with reorganizing government and pushing education.
After leaving government, Apodaca was a businessman and magazine publisher, and he pushed hard for Hispanics to gain access to boardrooms and executive positions that had largely eluded them, both in this state and around the country. He also served on the University of New Mexico Board of Regents.
For much of his life, Apodaca was a health enthusiast. He taught and coached high school football in Albuquerque after graduating from the University of New Mexico and completed the Boston Marathon. He also was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to head the President's Council on Physical Fitness.