Services honoring former Gov. Jerry Apodaca, who died April 26, will be held May 15 and May 16, family members said.

A public celebration of Apodaca's life is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. May 15 in the state Capitol Rotunda. Apodaca will lie in honor from 1-3 p.m.

Funeral services are set for noon May 16 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, with a reception immediately following the service at the Inn at Loretto, open to the public.

