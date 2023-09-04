Funeral services have been set for former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

Quoting Richardson Center officials, KOB-TV reported Richardson, who died Friday in Massachusetts, will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda Sept. 13 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held Sept. 14 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Capitol rotunda.

