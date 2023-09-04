Funeral services for former governor Richardson set The New Mexican Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bill Richardson Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services have been set for former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.Quoting Richardson Center officials, KOB-TV reported Richardson, who died Friday in Massachusetts, will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda Sept. 13 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.A funeral mass will be held Sept. 14 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Capitol rotunda. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe County deputies arrest 7, seize drugs and stolen vehicles in La CienegaFormer New Mexico governor remembered as 'a great public servant'Kit Carson obelisk near federal courthouse vandalizedWriting team Preston and Child chase a new mystery into New MexicoBill Richardson: A big life, a bigger contributionMagic of Zozobra returns for 99th yearGallery: The 99th Burning of ZozobraSanta Fe's pastry scene continues to riseThe 99th burning of Zozobra a tribute to cinema of the 2000sCOVID-19 cases continue to spike in New Mexico Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Holy Trinity of Finance Becoming wealthy is about living below your means Ringside Seat A hero to the world, Richardson got mixed marks at home By the Way What's 'Christian' about the religious right? Building Santa Fe The outlet mall could morph, but it'll take imagination