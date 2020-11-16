The city of Santa Fe is launching an emergency cash assistance program for residents out of work and at risk of eviction.
Along with nonprofit partners Somos un Pueblo Unido, Chainbreaker Collective and the Family Independence Initiative, the city announced Monday a goal of distributing $2 million through one-time cash payments. The funding is part of a $17.5 million CARES Act grant awarded to the city by the state.
Families with children that did not receive a federal stimulus check or unemployment benefits, including immigrants with individual taxation instead of Social Security numbers, and lost 20 hours per week of work, will be eligible for a one-time, $750 payment. Also eligible are workers whose workplaces were temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak and who did not receive sick pay or unemployment benefits.
Residents at risk of eviction because they have been unable to pay rent during the pandemic will be eligible for a one-time payment of $3,000.
An applicants will need to prove identity with a New Mexico driver's license, passport or consular identification card, as well as residency with utility bills, bank statements, leases, paychecks, letters from government agencies or medical records. One application will be allowed per address.
The money will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and can be deposited directly into individuals' bank accounts or into a physical or digital prepaid card.
Referrals for unemployment help will be made by Somos Un Pueblo Unido, 505-983-6247, while the Chainbreaker Collective, 505-577-5481, will manage eviction applications. Residents can call and leave voicemails or apply directly online through the CONNECT program at santafenm.gov/connect.
“So many New Mexicans fell through the cracks of COVID-19 economic relief and are still struggling through this pandemic. Ensuring all essential workers and families have access to relief programs is paramount to public health and an inclusive recovery,” Marcela Díaz, executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido, said in a news release. “The city is being bold by supporting its citizens with cash assistance, and we hope it inspires other leaders in government to do the same for New Mexicans across the state.”
CONNECT is a joint-venture between the city and Santa Fe County and employs a team of navigators to link locals with nonprofits that provide direct assistance with rent, food and other necessities. According to the county, the number of requests for assistance nearly quadrupled between March and November during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's very important to know that if you don't qualify for this relief, there are other resources in our community," Zulema Chavero, a community organizer with Somos un Pueblo Unido, said during a town hall about the new program on Facebook Monday night.
To donate to the fund, mail a check to: City of Santa Fe-CONNECT, Post Office Box 909, Santa Fe, 87504-0909.
