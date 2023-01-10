Joanna Becker with Free Flow New Mexico, a nonprofit that distributes menstruation products, throws out a discarded Christmas tree at the tree drop-off Tuesday at Franklin E. Miles Park. The drop-off site will be active until Saturday, and people can also pick up free mulch. As a fundraiser, Free Flow New Mexico will pick up Christmas trees and dispose of them. People may email contact@freeflownm.com or call 505-695-1208 for more information. Suggested donation is $25.

