Joanna Becker with Free Flow New Mexico, a nonprofit that distributes menstruation products, throws out a discarded Christmas tree at the tree drop-off Tuesday at Franklin E. Miles Park. The drop-off site will be active until Saturday, and people can also pick up free mulch. As a fundraiser, Free Flow New Mexico will pick up Christmas trees and dispose of them. People may email contact@freeflownm.com or call 505-695-1208 for more information. Suggested donation is $25.
Luke Morgan with Santa Fe Public Works Department chips discarded Christmas trees at the tree drop-off site Tuesday at Franklin E. Miles Park. The drop-off will be active until Saturday, and people can also pick up free mulch.
George Miller with the Santa Fe Public Works Department chips discarded Christmas trees at the tree drop-off site Tuesday at Franklin E. Miles Park. The drop-off will be active until Saturday, and people can also pick up free mulch.
