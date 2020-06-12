A West Texas restaurateur plans to open a Fun Noodle Bar in the Coronado Center on Cordova Road.
The Fun Noodle Bar sign went up in the past week or so, but tenant improvements have not started and a building permit has not been issued, said Richard Trujillo, building division manager in the city’s Land Use Department.
Restaurateur Steve Lin opened his first Fun Noodle Bar in Odessa, Texas, in February 2019, followed by a second in Albuquerque later that year. A Fun Noodle Bar opened June 1 in El Paso, another is “coming very soon” in Lubbock and one is in the works in Midland, Texas, where Lin has lived for about a decade after growing up in New York City.
Fun Noodle Bar specializes in Lanzhou noodles from northwest China that are hand-pulled in front of diners at the restaurants, said Alex Zheng, who manages New Mexico operations for Fun Noodle Bar.
Fun Noodle Bar in Santa Fe is supposed to open in four or five months, but the company is still working to get a building permit, Zheng said.
Albuquerque and Santa Fe, about 400 miles from Midland, were not on the radar when Lin opened the first Fun Noodle Bar. Lin previously had opened two Volcano sushi and Asian fusion restaurants in Midland and Odessa in 2016 and a Noodle House in Midland in 2017.
But he was driving through Albuquerque last year and thought a traditional Chinese restaurant would work well in the Duke City. Later, a business partner visited Santa Fe and had the same thought, Zheng said.
Fun Noodle Bar will be Santa Fe’s other ramen-focused restaurant along with Mampuku, which opened on Cerrillos Road in August.
