I've found at least 60 quotations and letters to the editor spreading false information about City Hall. They all claimed Santa Fe has a strong mayor.
Not so. Santa Fe's mayor doesn't have veto power. He has some executive powers, but he's also a part-time lawmaker who joins eight city councilors in voting on legislation.
No, what Santa Fe has is a full-time mayor atop a government that expanded without purpose. The switch to a full-time mayor made government bigger but not better.
Voters created the job of full-time mayor in the election of 2014. Alan Webber was elected to that position in 2018. The only one of the five mayoral candidates who had not been a city employee or a city councilor, Webber promised to run a responsive and efficient government.
He delivered the politics of cronyism. One of Webber's first moves was to hire a chief of staff for himself. The position was in addition to the city manager and deputy city manager he inherited.
With Webber and two other high-ranking administrators to oversee a dozen departments, a chief of staff was an unnecessary appendage. But politics can prevail over reason.
Webber chose Jarel LaPan Hill as his chief of staff. She had campaigned for his election, an important credential for a management job at City Hall.
LaPan Hill's starting annual salary under Webber was $86,000, but she would double it soon enough.
Webber forced out his first city manager, and his second city manager resigned. The mayor elevated LaPan Hill to the top unelected position.
LaPan Hill stuck around just long enough to collect a $5,000 retention bonus tacked onto her last annual salary of $175,100. The term "retention bonus" is typical of City Hall's doublespeak under Webber. To receive the extra $5,000, all LaPan Hill did was stay on the job until the end of Webber's first term.
After LaPan Hill resigned, Webber didn't conduct a legitimate search for his fourth city manager in four years. The mayor hired John Blair, a former congressional candidate with no experience in city government.
Given Santa Fe's allure, it could have drawn 40 or 50 good applicants if a proper national search had been conducted. City councilors should have said as much. Instead, they ceded their power to Webber.
Sam Pick, who was mayor of Santa Fe in parts of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, said selecting a topflight city manager was the most important part of his job.
"That's the only thing I did worth a damn," Pick said. "You have to have a pro in there to make sure city services are delivered."
Webber's administration hasn't completed mandatory financial audits in more than two years. A bridge collapsed but it won't be repaired for months. Drivers travel bumpy roads. Many parks and medians are shabby. Police lost evidence in a rape case.
Those deficiencies bring me to the commission that's reviewing the city charter. One of its responsibilities is recommending "needed changes" to the governing body, composed of the mayor and the city councilors.
The commission says it welcomes suggestions. Terrific. I have a few.
- Eliminate the job of full-time mayor. The city is spending more on administration and achieving less.
- Reduce the number of city councilors from eight to seven. Three councilors would be elected at large. This would lessen the parochial approach councilors take now, guarding their district even if the greater good is damaged.
The other four councilors would be elected from districts. All seven would have equal authority in hiring the city manager and the city attorney.
- From their ranks, the seven would designate someone as part-time mayor to preside at meetings.
- A one-sentence goal would guide city politicians: "Santa Fe's government strives always to deliver excellent services without waste or patronage."
- City councilors and the mayor would not have individual aides. One assistant for the governing body would help it field calls and complaints from constituents.
- None of the seven elected officials would be involved in the grit of day-to-day city operations. They would function as a board of directors, not micromanagers. If failings occurred in the police department, the water division or any other agency, the governing body would make policy changes.
- Qualifications to become city manager would include a master's degree in public administration and at least five years experience in a city government.
- The city manager would hire the heads of all city agencies except for the legal department. No one could be considered for employment as a department head unless he or she had substantial experience in a city or county government.
- Ranked choice voting would be scrapped. It's a muddy means of electing members of the governing body. Candidates become homogenous as they pander for second-place votes.
- All seven seats would be filled by people who received more than 50% of the vote. If, say, none of four candidates for a council seat received a majority, the top two vote-getters would advance to a runoff election.
Webber likes to say he's the first full-time mayor of Santa Fe. That claim shows a lack of awareness about the city's history.
Santa Fe elected mayors who oversaw city operations until the middle 1950s when the city manager-council form of government began.
Switching to a full-time mayor in 2018 altered a system that existed for about 60 years. Calling the change revolutionary is as wrong as saying Santa Fe has a strong mayor.
What seems true is a switch to a full-time mayor is a more expensive system than any in city history. I suppose none of us can know for sure, at least not until we see those overdue audits.