I've found at least 60 quotations and letters to the editor spreading false information about City Hall. They all claimed Santa Fe has a strong mayor.

Not so. Santa Fe's mayor doesn't have veto power. He has some executive powers, but he's also a part-time lawmaker who joins eight city councilors in voting on legislation.

No, what Santa Fe has is a full-time mayor atop a government that expanded without purpose. The switch to a full-time mayor made government bigger but not better.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you