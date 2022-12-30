Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's first four years in office continually kept her on her toes, from dealing with a pandemic to the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.
As Lujan Grisham begins her second term, expect her to stay on her feet.
A full day of festivities is planned to celebrate Lujan Grisham's inauguration on New Year's Day.
Lujan Grisham will first ring in 2023 by taking the oath of office, as is tradition, in a private ceremony at midnight New Year’s Eve alongside Lt. Gov. Howie Morales.
The governor plans to be up early Sunday to attend Mass at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi as she did on the day of her first inauguration in 2019.
A ceremonial oath of office will follow at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
At the Lensic, the oath of office for the governor will be administered by retired District Judge Wendy York. Morales will be sworn in by New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge Shamara Henderson.
The public swearing-in ceremony was held at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center in 2019.
"The Lensic theater is a cultural icon that has served the New Mexico community for almost a hundred years," inaugural committee co-chairs Deborah Armstrong and Victor Reyes wrote in a joint statement. "We are honored that the Lensic is hosting this celebration, and we are excited to hold the inauguration in a venue that carries so much significance to so many New Mexicans."
Armstrong is a former state representative and longtime friend of the governor's; Reyes is the governor's former legislative director who took an unpaid leave of absence from his job as deputy superintendent of the state Regulation and Licensing Department to work on Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign.
Although they didn't disclose a precise number, Armstrong and Reyes said hundreds of people have signed up to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Lensic. About 1,200 people attended the governor's first inauguration in 2019.
Several musical acts are set to perform at the Lensic. They include the Lightning Boy Hoop Dancers, Mariachi Azteca de Santa Fe, Compania Chuscales Flamenco, the New Mexico Peace Choir and Theo Kutsco, a young musical performer who was the recipient of the 2021 Santa Fe Mayor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts.
After the swearing-in ceremony, a public reception will follow at the state Capitol. Doors to the reception open at 2:30 p.m.
"The reception at the Capitol provides an additional opportunity for New Mexicans to celebrate the beginning of Governor Lujan Grisham’s second term in office," Armstrong and Reyes wrote. "New Mexicans from across the state have helped make the incredible accomplishments of the last four years possible, as well as this inaugural celebration. We are excited to have an opportunity to say thank you by hosting this event and including New Mexicans in the celebration."
Armstrong and Reyes said they welcome as many New Mexicans who can attend the reception to show up, adding there will be a shuttle between the theater and the Roundhouse.
After the reception, an inaugural ball will be held at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa. Tickets to the event, which starts at 8 p.m., are $1,000 apiece.
The 2019 inauguration was celebrated with two balls — one at the convention center with tickets selling for $100 each and another at the Eldorado with tickets costing $500 apiece.
"In order to expand the celebration to more New Mexicans, the decision was made to host a no-cost reception in lieu of a second ball," Armstrong and Reyes wrote. "This allows for more New Mexicans to participate in the inaugural celebration. The proceeds from this years’ Governor’s Ball allow us to cover costs of the various parts of the celebration such as the reception and the swearing in ceremony."
Asked whether the $1,000-a-ticket cost prices out everyday New Mexicans, Armstrong and Reyes noted the reception is free and open to the public.
"This ensures every New Mexican is able to participate in the inauguration celebration, regardless of cost," they wrote.
Armstrong and Reyes declined to disclose how much money has been raised and how much will be spent on the governor’s inauguration. But the information will be made publicly available.
"We will be disclosing all donations to the governor’s inauguration early in 2023, as we did with the 2019 inauguration," they wrote.
New Mexicans interested in purchasing a ticket or attending the swearing-in ceremony at the Lensic may do so at MLGInaugural.com.
Several statewide elected officials are expected to attend, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, State Treasurer Laura Montoya, State Auditor Joseph Maestas and Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard, who were elected or reelected in the Nov. 8 midterm.
"In addition, leaders from New Mexico’s nations, tribes and pueblos, members of the New Mexico Legislature, local elected officials, and all members of the New Mexico Supreme Court will be in attendance," Armstrong and Reyes wrote.