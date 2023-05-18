Kevin_Martinez.jpeg

Kevin Martinez appears in custody at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in a photo posted on the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. 

 Photo from Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Homicide suspect Kevin Martinez was arrested Wednesday following an hourslong standoff at an Española residence.

Martinez, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Elmer Sanchez Jr. in October during an argument Sanchez was having with neighbors at a mobile home park in the small Rio Arriba County community of Hernández. He had been on the run for about three months. 

Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar said his agency received information Martinez was at a residence on El Llano Road and confirmed Martinez's location through surveillance of the home. 

