Homicide suspect Kevin Martinez in custody Wednesday night after an hourslong standoff with authorities at an Española home.

 Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office

Homicide suspect Kevin Martinez was arrested Wednesday following an hourslong standoff at an Española residence.

Martinez, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Elmer Sanchez Jr. in October during an argument Sanchez was having with neighbors at a mobile home park in the small Rio Arriba County community of Hernández. He had been on the run for about three months.

Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar said his agency received information Martinez was at an Española residence on El Llano Road and confirmed Martinez's location through surveillance of the home.

