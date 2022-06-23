It was just Day two of Natalie Bland’s “Cowgirl Christmas.”
Whether she sees Day 31 of her planned monthlong sojourn to rodeos throughout the Southwest and the Rocky Mountain region could depend more on the price of diesel fuel than the amount of prize money she wins as a professional barrel racer during the sport’s busiest time of the season.
Bland, a 35-year-old from Boyd, Texas, arrived at a soggy Rodeo de Santa Fe Grounds on Wednesday afternoon to compete in the 73rd Rodeo de Santa Fe after a 360-mile trip from Pecos, Texas — the first stop on her journey. She said she intends to hit as many rodeos as she can before returning home in late July.
But the plan might be curtailed if diesel fuel prices continue to rise.
And even if they don’t, Bland said a cold streak in which she fails to earn any prize money also could send her home sooner than later.
“[It might be] two or three weeks in — if you’re down thousands of dollars into fuel, but then you got entry fees,” Bland said. “You’re looking at $100 to $200, and sometimes even more just to run down the alleyway on top of your fuel costs. Then, there’s feed and hay for the animals. At some point, if you’re not going to win, you gotta look at your bank account and say, ‘We gotta go home.’ ”
There was a time when no cowboy or cowgirl worth their belt buckle would even consider missing June through August — the most wonderful time of the year for the “y’all” set.
In that three-month period, a veritable Christmas season for participants, they can choose from between two, three and sometimes four rodeos a day in which to compete. All they needed was a set of willing wheels.
But many rodeo contestants already are staying home this season because of gas prices. Since many of them drive trucks hauling trailers, they’re more focused on diesel fuel prices, which sit at $5.59 per gallon in New Mexico, according to AAA. That is more than $2.50 above what the price was just one year ago.
The net effect: Cowboys and cowgirls, in particular those who compete in the lower-tiered Turquoise Trail circuit of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, are being more selective about traveling — if they go on the road at all, said Jim Butler, president of the Rodeo de Santa Fe board of directors.
Butler said gas prices are the reason participation is down almost one-third from last year’s event, which saw 500 competitors for the four-day rodeo.
“It’s about ruined our rodeo,” Butler said glumly.
Butler added the 300 to 350 participants expected to show up at this year’s Rodeo de Santa Fe still will make it a successful event, but he worries about smaller rodeos that rely on the June-through-August cycle of pickups and trailers filled with rodeo competitors traversing the West, angling for prize money that would make their seasons a success.
He likened it to those businesses that failed to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’ll kill them; they’ll be done,” Butler said. “With no contestants, you don’t have a rodeo. Without the contestants, you don’t have the crowds. Without the crowds, you’re done — unless you have a pretty good bankroll in savings.”
Zane Mahoney, a team roper from Gallup, said he’s traveling like he normally does, although the cost of filling his truck and the transfer tank in the trailer approaches $700. That’s between $150 to $300 more than he spent a year ago, but he said he still plans to travel all over Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado this summer.
He said a big advantage is that so many rodeos this time of the season are close together. He can travel to rodeos in Flagstaff and Prescott, Ariz., and Alamosa and Greeley, Colo., over the next several days.
“I gotta think this time of year is probably the best time,” Mahoney said. “Once you get into July and August, then you have to get a little further. Now, it becomes problematic when you start thinking, ‘Man, I gotta go for one rodeo.’ I gotta go hit three or four at one time.”
Tristan Mahoney, a 32-year-old tie-down roper from Florence, Ariz., said it was easier to defray gas costs when he was younger because he and a group of three or four cowboys could carpool for the summer. Now, he travels with his wife Kayse Mahoney, a barrel racer, and their son, which means the family is bearing the brunt of fuel costs.
Because their pickup is hauling a trailer, Tristan Mahoney — who is not related to Zane Mahoney — said the vehicle averages between 8 and 9 miles per gallon. He said he has to make hard decisions about which rodeos are worth the travel, especially for the Turquoise Trail circuit. For example, he said he opted not to compete at the Clovis Pioneer Days Rodeo earlier this month because the payout for the winner, which was more than $1,700, might not be enough to cover travel costs — most of which will be fuel-related.
He said if gas prices rise into the $6-$7 range per gallon, Tristan said he and his wife might stay at home until prices drop — or until 2023.
“I think it’s very close right now,” Tristan said. “The closer you get to $7, the more you just throw your hands up and just not go.”
Bland said she has spoken to several fellow barrel racers who didn’t even bother to hit the road this year, but she was determined to make a one-month run so she could break in her horse, Bayou a Cold One. She started in Pecos, Texas, and said the entry list was smaller than usual. But the number of actual racers who showed up was about half of that list.
Bland estimates she will spend between $5,000 and $7,000 just in fuel as she heads north into Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.
She said she hopes to make a little money this year, but her goal is to compete for a world title at the National Finals Rodeo in 2023.
“I think it depends on what your end goal is,” Bland said. “For me, I got to win enough this summer so I can be in the big rodeos next year to set me up to be in [the National Finals Rodeo].”