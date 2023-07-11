A fuel depot that will store large quantities of diesel and gasoline for wholesale distribution is being built on a 60-acre site off N.M. 41 near Moriarty.
Houston-based Enterprise Products is roughly halfway through building the liquid petroleum storage facility and should finish sometime next year, a Torrance County official said.
The company chose the site for the depot because it’s near a pipeline from which it can draw diesel and gasoline, rather than have to truck in the products from far away, said Don Goen, the county’s planning and zoning director.
Enterprise has agreed to add an auxiliary lane into the site, so the estimated 90 to 100 trucks that will pick up fuel daily won’t create a hazard or jam up traffic on the busy highway, Goen said. “We didn’t want to suddenly have congestion, because people fly up and down that highway,” Goen said.
The company had to provide the state Transportation Department with an engineering plan for the auxiliary lane and give the county a copy so the site could be approved as a special use, Goen said. This type of designation is required for a fuel depot within the county, he added.
The site will be fairly simple, with a pump house and large storage tanks installed, Goen said.
An Enterprise representative couldn’t provide details for the project Tuesday, such as the quantity that will be stored or the number of local jobs that will be created.
The facility will supply service stations and other retail outlets in the region, including in Santa Rosa, Santa Fe and Albuquerque, Goen said.
The county’s planning and zoning board approved the project in August and the Torrance County Commission then approved it as a consent agenda item, Goen said. Construction began shortly after that and was expected to take 18 months, he added.
Adjacent property owners were notified and no one objected, Goen said.
This facility will blend in with the uses in that part of the county, including service stations and a truck stop, Goen said.
The surrounding area is mostly ranch land, with some tracts zoned for commercial use, he said.
“There’s one house that’s near there,” Goen said. “They were fully aware of what was going on and didn’t have a problem with it.”