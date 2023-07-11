A fuel depot that will store large quantities of diesel and gasoline for wholesale distribution is being built on a 60-acre site off N.M. 41 near Moriarty.

Houston-based Enterprise Products is roughly halfway through building the liquid petroleum storage facility and should finish sometime next year, a Torrance County official said.

The company chose the site for the depot because it’s near a pipeline from which it can draw diesel and gasoline, rather than have to truck in the products from far away, said Don Goen, the county’s planning and zoning director.

Recommended for you