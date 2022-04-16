It was 7 a.m. on a cold Holy Wednesday, and about 20 members of the Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo’s congregation were awaiting guidance and comfort in the small cathedral at the Carmelite Monastery of Santa Fe.
A ring of the bell announced the start of the service as Father Denis, as his parishioners call him, took his place on the pulpit. His smile was warm and welcoming, his tone respectful and reverential, and he appeared to look every one of the parishioners not just in their eyes but also in their hearts.
He spoke of Judas’ betrayal of Jesus and questioned whether the disciple understood his actions when he accepted 30 pieces of silver to lead the Roman soldiers to Jesus. Father Denis tied that betrayal to everyday actions many centuries later, noting in our quest for what we believe we deserve, we “get lost, forget our spiritual obligation” to God.
“Without God, we are empty,” said Father Denis, 48, whose life story indicates he can relate: He said he felt bereft before he embraced the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church as a child in his native Uganda.
As Santa Fe, the city of holy faith, celebrates Easter Sunday, the priest reflected on what deep faith, good fortune and a long memory really mean.
Easter, he said, made him.
“Without Easter, I would not be what I am. I would not be a priest; I would not be a Catholic; I would not even be in America. Because of Easter, I am what I am.”
The renewal, he added, did not come easily — and not without sacrifice. He came of age in an era of hardship, familial division and civil war in his native country, a landlocked nation in east-central Africa.
He never knew his father, an alcoholic, who died when Father Denis was 6 years old.
Though sometimes most identified with the brutal regime of Ugandan strongman Idi Amin during the 1970s, it was the nation’s civil war of 1980-86 that divided his family of 11 children, who were scattered to different parts of the country in an effort to remain safe.
“That’s still a pain for me — not to have a close relationship with my brothers and sisters,” he said in an interview after the Wednesday service.
Thankfully, he said, he ended up at his grandparents’ home. They and his mother were “staunch Catholics.”
Still, he had to overcome obstacles, including poverty, to become a priest. Though the Uganda-based churches and priests were generally kind to him, at one point one of them sent him away. He recalls the words easily: “We have been kind to you for so long; now go. If you don’t have money, don’t come back.”
Father Denis said there were thousands of homeless or displaced children just like him lining up at the church’s door for help in a country ripped apart by bloodshed, angst, separation and death.
A Catholic nun who happened to be a friend of his mother helped enroll him in a Catholic school. He became enamored with the faith and its traditions, including the rituals involved with Mass. Determined to spread the word of the church, he attended Sacred Heart Seminary in Uganda, where he studied to become a priest.
Ordained in 2004, he said his archbishop in the Ugandan church he served first sent him to Santa Fe in 2008 because of a need for Catholic priests here. He has gone back and forth between the two locations for years, and, within Santa Fe, often moves from church to church to provide services.
The needs of the people, be it in New Mexico or Uganda, are often the same, he said.
“People have a spiritual hunger,” he said.
One difference, he said, is in Uganda women and children often come to a Catholic church for refuge.
“They come for safety,” he said of the women seeking to escape violent husbands and the children who have abusive parents, out-of-work parents or perhaps no parents at all.
In some cases, young teens become the head of the household, taking care of as many as 10 younger siblings.
And they need help, he said.
When the young Ugandans tell him they have no basics — food or shoes or even access to fresh water — he said he is reminded of his youth.
He was one of them, and he says that is one reason he always tries to find a contemporary way to bring people into the teachings of the Bible.
That ability to connect was not lost on those who came to Mass on a cold Wednesday morning.
Carmelite parishioner Steve Rodriguez said Father Denis always “starts his sermons with a personal story” — a trait the Santa Fean likes.
“I’m always looking for a priest who can relate on a personal level,” he said.
Finding a niche on another continent, often a bountiful place that looked and felt different, was not certain when Father Denis arrived in the U.S. in 2008.
All he really knew, he recalled, was the gratitude he felt.
“Going to America was something very precious for many people from the Third World and for many people coming from my country,” he said. “For many people, America is like heaven.”
On the other hand, he said, Americans who have never visited developing nations and seen the poverty, sickness and death that inhabit them have no idea what it is like to come from that background. Recently, some friends of his visited Uganda for the first time. He said they wept at what they encountered.
Today, traveling back and forth between Uganda and New Mexico, Father Denis said he tries to make a difference for kids in his native land. With the help of some New Mexico allies, he started the Transforming Destinies in Uganda charitable organization more than 10 years ago to help provide not just basic needs such as food and medicine but a school to educate children.
The nonprofit is trying to raise about $150,000 to build dormitories for the students who attend the school, he said. Many of those students have no choice but to sleep in the classrooms at night.
Father Denis is fond of telling a story during his sermons about a young boy on the streets in a darkened city who sees activity within a nearby church.
Entering the building, the boy hears the priest within quoting Jesus from the Bible: “I am the light of the world.”
The child replies, “Oh, come over to our streets; it’s so dark there.”
Flashing a broad smile, Father Denis said that is his real task, regardless of whether he is in Uganda or in a pulpit in the Southwest on a cold Wednesday morning.
“What I do and what I say should really be about attracting people to Christ,” he said. “The message I give should be like radiating Christ.”
