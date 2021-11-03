The Frito pie panic of the past weekend or two seems to have passed.
The orange-and-red Fritos bags were plentiful Tuesday afternoon in the chip sections at Market Street and the Smith’s Food & Drug on St. Michael’s Drive. Santa Feans over the weekend had noted bare shelves across the city for the crunchy partner for the local favorite Frito pie.
Whatever may have happened could have been demand exceeding supply for the Halloween weekend or the common empty shelves and delayed deliveries caused by COVID-19 labor shortages at production facilities and on the transport chain.
Frito-Lay did have a 19-day strike in Topeka, Kan., in July, but there are no media reports of recent Fritos shortages because of it.
Lubbock-based United Family, which operates the Albertsons Market and Market Street stores in most of New Mexico, reports all is fine on the Fritos front.
"Albertsons Market and Market Street stores are not experiencing any significant shortage of Fritos,” United Family spokeswoman Nancy Sharp wrote in an email. “As with many brands, the supply chain has experienced occasional disruptions due to the impact of COVID-19."
If locals had challenges making Frito pie — some resorted to chili cheese Fritos or Doritos — area restaurants that serve it reported no disruptions.
Staff at the Five & Dime General Store said there was “no supply problem”; at Chicago Dog Express the news was, “We always have supply”; and the word from El Parasol: “We haven’t had a problem.”
“We do not have a Fritos shortage,” Plaza Cafe manager Andy Razatos said. Anytime somebody orders Frito pie, he added, “we make it.”
