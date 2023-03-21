IMG_2361.jpg

Ricardo Calzada, a retired physician, protests abortion on a sidewalk of St. Michael’s Drive near the Planned Parenthood Health Center.

 Milan Simonich/The New Mexican

Retired physician Ricardo Calzada marched alone. It was a cold day. No other anti-abortion demonstrator had yet arrived on a sidewalk of St. Michael’s Drive, near the Planned Parenthood Health Center.

Calzada, 70, scoffed at the title. “It’s not a clinic. It’s a purveyor of abortions,” he said.

Traffic was heavy, but the weather was harsh enough that no panhandlers occupied nearby medians. Calzada was the only pedestrian trying to reach a fast-moving audience.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.