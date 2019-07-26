LOS ANGELES — Mourners left armloads of flowers and lit tall candles Friday to remember four victims who were killed in a shooting rampage across Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley that rattled the community during a 12-hour manhunt a day earlier.
Friends, neighbors and co-workers were in disbelief after the arrest of 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza in the killing of his father, brother and two other people and the wounding of his mother and another man.
Police remained tight-lipped about a motive behind Thursday’s violence. The owner of a company where the alleged shooter’s father worked said he had confided that his son had a drug problem.
“I can’t believe it,” Michael Ramia, who owns a carpet cleaning company, said as he looked at a growing memorial of flowers and candles outside the door of the Zaragozas’ apartment in Canoga Park. “I just feel like knocking on the door and going, “Carlos, Carlitos!’”
It was not clear whether the alleged shooter had an attorney. He has not yet been arraigned.
Police would not say if officers had been called to the residence previously.
Authorities described Carlos Zaragoza as an upbeat employee who trained other technicians and would chastise them if they complained. The company made a framed photo collage of him, signed by employees, and put it behind a burning candle.
Ramia said he would dedicate a carpet cleaning truck to his employee.
Susie Torres, 54, of Sherman Oaks said she met Blanca Zaragoza more than 20 years ago when Torres’ father and Zaragoza worked at the same restaurant.
Torres said Carlos and Blanca Zaragoza met there when he was a customer. She was from El Salvador and he was from Mexico, Torres said.
They moved to Canoga Park when Blanca Zaragoza got a job as a building manager.
Yvett Hernandez, 49, of Canoga Park was one of several people to visit the Zaragoza home Friday to provide comfort but found an empty home with a growing memorial.
“I have to pray for her,” she said.