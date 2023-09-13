Martha Gallegos smiled and cried at the same time as she recalled the man she worked for over the course of 20 years. 

Gallegos, who was former Gov. Bill Richardson's house and office cleaner, was one of at least 1,000 people who came to the state Capitol Wednesday to pay homage to a statesman known for his success with negotiating, whether it was with allies, opponents, strangers or foreign leaders.

Others can talk about the way Richardson, a Democrat who died at the age of 75 earlier this month in Massachusetts, would wheel and deal in order to get what he wanted. 

Bill Richardson web2.jpg

Members of the Bernalillo County Detention Center honor guard salute former Gov. Bill Richardson on Wednesday during a "lie in state" commemoration in the rotunda at the state Capitol.

Recommended for you