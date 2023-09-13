Martha Gallegos smiled and cried at the same time as she recalled the man she worked for over the course of 20 years.
Gallegos, who was former Gov. Bill Richardson's house and office cleaner, was one of at least 1,000 people who came to the state Capitol on Wednesday to pay homage to a statesman known for his success with negotiating, whether it was with allies, opponents, strangers or foreign leaders.
Others can talk about the way Richardson, a Democrat who died at the age of 75 earlier this month in Massachusetts, would wheel and deal in order to get what he wanted.
Gallegos saw a different, personal side of him — a kind, humorous man who found a way to personally connect with everyone he encountered. Gallegos said the sometimes-tough Richardson could take a joke, even when he was the butt of it.
"He used to tell me, 'Don't shrink my pants [when she washed them],' " she recalled.
She wasn't shrinking them in the washing or the drying, she told him. She laid the truth out plain and simple for him: "You're putting on weight."
Richardson was definitely big in the political world, both within New Mexico and internationally, and no wonder: Among other jobs, he served as governor for two terms, served years as a congressman and held such national posts as U.N. ambassador and U.S. secretary of energy.
He also earned a reputation for helping to rescue U.S. citizens imprisoned in countries like North Korea and Russia.
Among those in attendance Wednesday at the "lie in state" commemoration in the Capitol Rotunda were family members, former Richardson staffers, community leaders, pueblo governors and some who did not know him personally at all.
Though there were no speakers or formal rites of ceremony at the event, visitors gathered in small groups to recall Richardson as both a political leader and human being. Some were brought to tears, and others to laughter — which is perhaps an appropriate way to describe the way some people felt about him.
There were stories of him showing up at Santa Fe City Council meetings to urge councilors to buy the old College of Santa Fe campus, appearing at community discussions in Questa to talk about closing the mines, fighting to set up direct flights from Albuquerque to Mexico (where Richardson, who was born in California, grew up) and campaigning to build a spaceport in New Mexico — which he did.
He knew what he wanted and went for it with zeal, they said. Former Santa Fe mayor David Coss, who attended the event, credited Richardson with building the New Mexico Rail Runner Express, supporting efforts to build the Railyard Park and fund the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
"None of that would have been possible without the governor," Coss said, who added Richardson "worked harder" than most political leaders he knew to achieve his success.
Kathy Dickerson said she volunteered for Richardson in several of his political campaigns, including for governor, and found him to be "humble" — a trait not many people acknowledge when talking about him.
She, too, said he had a talent for connecting with people one on one, a custom that helped when he was dealing with political friends and enemies, constituents and world leaders.
"When he was looking at you, he was looking at you," she said, even when in a crowded room where others might be trying to get his attention.
He succeeded at helping to secure the release of U.S. citizens from other countries because he was "always aware of the cultural protocols of foreign leaders," which helped when he sat down to negotiate, she said.
Joseph Lucero, a friend and former campaign volunteer for Richardson, also had a personal story to tell.
"I had a problem with alcohol," he said. "He cared for me so much he took me to a treatment center for help. I've been sober since. I'm eternally grateful to him."
Some who came to say goodbye never even met Richardson, like Santa Feans Andrew C. Garcia and Noel Matta. Garcia said he felt obligated to pay his respects to a man who was "a big advocate for human rights, especially for the gay community."
Beyond serving New Mexico ably, Richardson played an important role on the world stage with his work as both ambassador and securing the release of U.S. citizens, Garcia said. He said Richardson must have had "a kind heart and tough gut" to deal with world leaders on various issues.
Beth Velasquez covered Richardson when she worked as a reporter for the Rio Grande Sun and later went to work for him as a public information officer in the state Department of Health when he was governor.
"It was one of the best experiences of my life," she said.
She, like others who knew Richardson, said he was a "complex guy." She recalled covering community town halls Richardson hosted in Española where he would respond to constituent needs immediately, on the spot.
He did that by turning to his staff members who were on hand and commanding, "Get on it," she recalled, meaning "not tomorrow, now. Go take care of Mr. Sanchez now."
Joseph Abeyta, who served as superintendent of the Santa Fe Indian School, said Richardson's death is "a loss to us." He said despite media reports showing a hard or mean surface to Richardson, he found him to be "one of the kindest people I knew. … Politically, he kept his word," including helping the Santa Fe Indian School whenever he could.
"He was a really gracious type of leader," said Deborah Romero, one of a handful of people sitting in the Rotunda about an hour before the start of the commemoration.
"He always seemed genuinely concerned about the people of New Mexico, always trying to understand the issues that were happening during that time," said Romero, whose husband worked in a security detail for Richardson when he was governor.
Gallegos agreed. Wiping away tears flowing down her cheeks as she prepared to leave the Capitol, she said it was important for her to come by to "say goodbye to my best bud."
"I want to wash his clothes up there," she said, gesturing to the heavens above. "Why not? One day I have to go there, too."
Wednesday's commemoration ended with a multi-cannon shot salute, a bugler playing taps and a procession of uniformed honor guard officers escorting Richardson's casket to a waiting hearse in front of the Capitol. At least 200 people attended that portion of the event.
A funeral Mass for Richardson will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, with a reception to follow at the Capitol Rotunda.