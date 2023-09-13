Hundreds of people moved in a long line past the casket of a statesman known for his talent for negotiating, whether it was with allies, opponents, strangers or foreign leaders.

Whatever they thought of him when he was alive, on Wednesday they came to praise former Gov. Bill Richardson, whose weighty political career included two stints as governor of New Mexico, a long-term as a congressman and posts including as U.N. ambassador and U.S.Secretary of Energy. 

Richardson died earlier this month at age 75 in Massachusetts.

