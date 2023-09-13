Bernalillo County Sheriff officers stand by as mourners pay their respect as the casket of former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson lies in state in the rotunda of the state Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Barbara Richardson, right, widow of former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is greeted by friends and admirers as his casket lies in state in the rotunda of the state Capitol building, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Officers from various law enforcement and emergency response agencies practice honor guard drills in advance of a lying in state commemoration for former Gov. Bill Richardson at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
Martin Suazo pays respect to former Gov. Bill Richardson at the state Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roberto E. Rosales - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hundreds of people moved in a long line past the casket of a statesman known for his talent for negotiating, whether it was with allies, opponents, strangers or foreign leaders.
Whatever they thought of him when he was alive, on Wednesday they came to praise former Gov. Bill Richardson, whose weighty political career included two stints as governor of New Mexico, a long-term as a congressman and posts including as U.N. ambassador and U.S.Secretary of Energy.
Richardson died earlier this month at age 75 in Massachusetts.
Among those in attendance Wednesday for the "lie in state" commemoration in the rotunda at the state Capitol were former Richardson staffers, community leaders, pueblo governors and those who knew him casually.
Kathy Dickerson said she volunteered for Richardson in several of his political campaigns, including for governor, and found him to be "humble" — a trait not many people acknowledge when talking about him.
She said he had a talent for connecting with people one on one, a custom that helped when he was dealing with political allies and opponents, constituents and world leaders.
"When he was looking at you, he was looking at you," she said, even in a crowded room where others might be trying to get his attention.
He succeeded at helping to secure the release of U.S. citizens in potentially dangerous foreign lands like North Korea and Russia because he was "always aware of the cultural protocols of foreign leaders," which helped when he sat down to negotiate releases of those citizens, she said.
Though there were no speakers or formal rites of ceremony at the event, visitors sometimes gathered in small groups to recall Richardson as both a political leader and human being. Some were brought to tears, and others to laughter — which is perhaps an appropriate analogy for the way people felt about him.
Beth Velasquez, who covered Richardson when she worked as a reporter for the Rio Grande Sun and who later went to work for him as a public information officer in the state Department of Health when he was governor.
She, like others who knew Richardson, said he was a "complex guy." She recalled covering community town halls Richardson hosted in Española in which he responded to constituent needs immediately, on the spot.
He did that by turning to his staff members who were on hand and commanding, "Get on it," she recalled, meaning "not tomorrow, now. Go take care of Mr. Sanchez now."
She initially thought she would never want to work for him, but later she did, and she was glad for it.
"It was one of the best experiences of my life," she said.
Joseph Abeyta, who served as superintendent of the Santa Fe Indian School, said Richardson's death is "a loss to us." He said despite media reports showing a hard or mean surface to Richardson, he found him to be "one of the kindest people I knew... politically, he kept his word" including committing to helping the Santa Fe Indian School whenever he could.
"He was a really gracious type of leader," said Deborah Romero, one of a handful of people sitting in the rotunda about an hour before the start of the commemoration.
"He always seemed genuinely concerned about the people of New Mexico, always trying to understand the issues that were happening during that time," said Romero, whose husband worked in a security detail for Richardson when he was governor.
Wednesday's event started at 11 a.m. and is expected to last until 4 p.m. More than 1,000 people were estimated to have come to the Capitol to pay their respects as of early afternoon, according to building staff.
A funeral Mass for Richardson will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, with a reception to follow at the Capitol rotunda.