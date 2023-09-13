Officers from various law enforcement and emergency response agencies practice honor guard drills in advance of a lying in state commemoration for former Gov. Bill Richardson at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
A steady string of friends, political leaders, visitors and mourners lined up Wednesday to pay their last respects to a statesman known for his talent for negotiating, whether it was with allies, opponents, strangers or foreign leaders.
Whatever they thought of him when he was alive, on Wednesday they came to praise former Gov. Bill Richardson, whose weighty political career included two stints as governor of New Mexico, a long-term as a congressman and posts including as U.N. ambassador and U.S.Secretary of Energy.
Richardson died earlier this month at age 75 in Massachusetts.
Among those in attendance Wednesday for the "lie in state" commemoration in the rotunda at the state Capitol were former Richardson staffers, community leaders, pueblo governors and those who knew him casually.
One was Beth Valesquez, who covered Richardson when she worked as a reporter for the Rio Grande Sun and who later went to work for him as a public information officer in the state Department of Health when he was governor.
She, like others who knew Richardson, said he was a "complex guy." She recalled covering community town halls Richardson hosted in Española in which he responded to constituent needs immediately, on the spot.
He did that by turning to his staff members who were on hand and commanding, "Get on it," she recalled, meaning "not tomorrow, now. Go take care of Mr. Sanchez now."
She initially thought she would never want to work for him, but later she did, and she was glad for it.
"It was one of the best experiences of my life," she said.
Joseph Abeyta, who served as superintendent of the Santa Fe Indian School, said Richardson's death is "a loss to us." He said despite media reports showing a hard or mean surface to Richardson, he found him to be "one of the kindest people I knew... politically, he kept his word" including committing to helping the Santa Fe Indian School whenever he could.
Wednesday's event started at 11 a.m. Within an hour, several hundred people had filed past Richardson's casket. The event continues until 4 p.m.
"He was a really gracious type of leader," said Deborah Romero, one of a handful of people sitting in the rotunda about an hour before the start of the commemoration.
"He always seemed genuinely concerned about the people of New Mexico, always trying to understand the issues that were happening during that time," said Romero, whose husband worked in a security detail for Richardson when he was governor.
A funeral Mass for Richardson will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, with a reception to follow at the Capitol rotunda.