Sen. Harold Pope Jr., D-Albuquerque, speaks Jan. 18 with his constituents on the Senate floor at the Roundhouse. Pope said he plans to resurrect a proposal next session that would prohibit senators from drinking alcohol before or during committee meetings and floor sessions.
A first-term legislator who generated a buzz at the state Capitol at the start of the 60-day legislative session after introducing a proposal to ban senators from drinking on the job said he’s going to take another shot at getting the rule passed in a future session.
Sen. Harold Pope Jr.’s Senate Resolution 1 didn’t get a hearing before the only committee it was assigned to, the Senate Rules Committee.
Pope, an Albuquerque Democrat, said he didn’t know why the measure wasn’t heard but noted the committee had a full plate.
“I know there were a lot of pressing matters,” he said in an interview after the session ended at noon Saturday. “There’s confirmations in [the Senate Rules Committee], a lot of bills. Sometimes things don’t get heard, and it’s not just my bill.”
The committee chairwoman, Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday on why the resolution didn’t get a hearing.
Senate rules can be amended or suspended by a two-thirds majority vote or by a majority vote upon the recommendation of the Senate Rules Committee.
Pope said he intends to resurrect his proposal — which would have prohibited senators from drinking alcohol before or during committee meetings and floor sessions — in next year’s 30-day legislative session; however, he said he needs to research how and even if he can introduce the measure during a shorter session focused on the state’s budget and high-priority issues for the governor.
“This is not me being a person who’s against alcohol; I drink alcohol,” he said. “I just think there’s a time and a place, and it’s not just from what I’ve seen. I think for a while up here, there’s been some things that I would consider unprofessional.”
Senators should be clearheaded while they craft, debate and pass legislation that affects the residents of New Mexico, he said.
“For me, this is just professionalism,” he added. “We are dealing with some very serious issues and things that we’re voting on, and it’s a stressful situation as it is. We have to be at our best.”
Pope noted other workplaces don’t allow drinking on the job.
“We would not allow that to happen with anyone else in state government,” he said. “If we heard about that at a higher education institution with professors or administration, if we heard about that at one of our state agencies, I think as legislators we would be calling that [Cabinet] secretary in and saying, ‘What is going on?’ On top of that, the issues just in our state with alcohol, DUI and things like that, as a Senate and as legislators I think, we need to set the example.”
Pope emphasized he’s not trying to eliminate alcohol consumption but to set parameters.
“I’m not about you not being able to have a drink and celebrate,” he said. “It’s just the time you do it. … For me, it’s just the drinking part when it’s time to do business.”
