011823_JG_PaigeJr1.jpg

Sen. Harold Pope Jr., D-Albuquerque, speaks Jan. 18 with his constituents on the Senate floor at the Roundhouse. Pope said he plans to resurrect a proposal next session that would prohibit senators from drinking alcohol before or during committee meetings and floor sessions.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

A first-term legislator who generated a buzz at the state Capitol at the start of the 60-day legislative session after introducing a proposal to ban senators from drinking on the job said he’s going to take another shot at getting the rule passed in a future session.

Sen. Harold Pope Jr.’s Senate Resolution 1 didn’t get a hearing before the only committee it was assigned to, the Senate Rules Committee.

Pope, an Albuquerque Democrat, said he didn’t know why the measure wasn’t heard but noted the committee had a full plate.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.