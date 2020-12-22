Sebastian Vela, of Huntington Beach, Calif., left, and Juliana Chávez, 21, of Albuquerque, paint a mural at Beck & Bulow on Cerrillos Road on Tuesday. The butcher shop is scheduled to open in January.
spotlight
photo feature
Fresh coat for a new business
- Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- All New Mexico counties in the red for virus spread
- An early contender emerges for Haaland's seat
- New Mexico braces for COVID-19 surge after holidays
- State, FDA remain wary of COVID-19 'cure'
- Owners of Sassella in Santa Fe open Italian deli nearby
- Española man gets 12 years in fatal shooting of Ohkay Owingeh teen
- Man, 25, sentenced in fatal hit-and-run on I-25
- Blasting the border: Wall construction leaves behind devastation
- Another Santa Fe County resident dies of COVID-19
- Lujan Grisham: Resolute in crisis
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Santa Fe priest says he has no remorse for referring to coronavirus as ‘China virus’ (153)
- A Texan to Santa Fe: Sod off (102)
- Did Biden win? Some New Mexico Republicans express doubts (97)
- Man says state police did nothing to stop Trump supporters' attack on him (73)
- Gallery owner accused in Santa Fe monument-toppling case asks for ‘amicable’ resolution (70)
- Santa Fe priest apologizes for reference to 'China virus' (60)
- Santa Fe mayor accused of forcing out longtime city clerk (50)
- Local gallery owner arraigned in obelisk destruction case (48)
- Lujan Grisham: Resolute in crisis (44)
- Another election, more fake claims of voter fraud (44)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.