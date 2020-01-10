You may notice changes then next time you go to the French Pastry Shop at the La Fonda on The Plaza.
The well-known restaurant has been closed for remodeling since Jan. 6 and won’t reopen until Jan. 20 or perhaps Jan. 19, if all goes well.
The creperie and pastry shop usually is open every day of the year except Christmas. It has never closed for a two-week stint in the nearly 46 years it’s been on San Francisco Street.
“Since before I was born and I’m 40,” said Sarkis Zadeyan, who owns the shop with his brother, Yannik. They took over in 2013 after their parents Georges and Nancy Zadeyan started the business in 1973 in the Casa Solana shopping district and eight months later moved to the current location.
Sarkis Zadeyan believes the wooden display case at the cash register was there since the beginning. The brothers three years earlier had already replaced the refrigerated display case, which originally was a butcher case and also had been in place since the beginning.
A new display case has arrived and two new refrigerators and a two-sink dishwasher, all stainless steel, will be installed.
The customer area will remain largely the same, though sharp-eyed customers may notice the yellow walls were painted white and wooden shelving has been replaced with stainless steel.
“All the stuff that was very authentic to the shop will stay,” Zadeyan said. “We didn’t touch any of the antique stuff, the chandeliers. All the copper will be cleaned and shined."
The French Pastry Shop's 54 wooden chairs and 18 wooden tables are in Albuquerque getting stripped, refinished and stabilized to remove any wobbling. Zadeyan thinks the chairs and tables have also gone 20 years without any serious attention.
“We’re not busting anything down,” he said. “We’re just replacing a lot of the equipment.”
The remodel will cost “close to the six figures with everything,” Zadeyan said.
He figures 70 to 75 percent of business is tourists, a number that edges closer to 100 percent in summer.
