The Rotary Club of Santa Fe is holding a free milk giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Santa Fe Place mall.
The club has partnered with Sarah Farms to provide the milk. There will be a limit of two boxes (four gallons) per household. Masks are required and the event is open to everyone.
