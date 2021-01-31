There is a place in Santa Fe where nobody has to die alone and dignity is justly free.
The rooms are lined with art and bookshelves and warmed by fireplaces. Outside, Glenys Carl tends her garden.
Carl opened Scott's House, a three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot community hospice and respite house, in November 2019. So far, she's had a handful of patients and relies on grants and donations to keep everything free of charge.
"It's a privilege to participate in somebody's journey, and death is part of that process," nurse Kathleen Guiles said. "As a nurse, I'm into helping people, and it makes my life more meaningful to help them through this part of the journey. This is absolutely just a comfortable place to work on your last journey in life. It's a good place. There's a good feeling."
Carl grew up in Wales and remembers running to bomb shelters during World War II with her grandmother, who had helped care for soldiers who returned from World War I with what's now understood to be post-traumatic stress. Carl moved to the United States in the mid-1960s.
Her facility off Rodeo Road is named in honor of her son Scott, who died of a traumatic head injury that left him in a coma 30 years ago while studying in Australia.
"I'm not charging, and if somebody is passing and they need other people and they don't have relatives here, that's why I am here," Carl said. "I think it's important for people who have no family here or can't look after themselves anymore to have a free place."
Private agencies providing hospice care in Santa Fe typically charge between $27 and $32 per hour, and Carl said the area is in dire need of more facilities.
Carl, one of The New Mexican's 10 Who Made A Difference in 2017, started a nonprofit called Coming Home Connection to provide free, in-home health care for Santa Fe's old, infirm, uninsured, poor and dying, but opening her own facility in her son's name was always her hope.
"I nursed him for four years," Carl said. "But I know some parents and some families can't care for loved ones dying and can't afford anything else."
Carl said she was lucky to buy the property at a steep discount for around $500,000 after the home was left on the market for over a year without selling. Her staff consists of experienced nurses, community college students and volunteers.
Each guest is assigned a private bedroom with access to a bathroom, the living quarters and the 1-acre grounds. Scott's House has been closed since November, but Carl said she will start taking new residents in the coming weeks.
"He told me he enjoyed each moment of the loving care and comfort you provided," reads one thank-you letter from a family member of a former resident who didn't have any family in the area or money to pay for hospice care as he was dying. "He said he was surrounded by people with light. You are truly a blessing."
Carl said she remembers him well and would stroke his hair during his stay.
"That's what you do," Carl said. "You put your hand on somebody going through a hard time."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.