The U.S. Forest Service and the New Mexico State Forestry Division have teamed up to remove hazardous trees from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar area in the Santa Fe National Forest.

Dead and down trees are now available as free fuelwood for public collection with a permit.

After the wildfire last year, both agencies identified areas that could pose a risk to hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Starting in June, tree removal began along Forest Service roads, the agencies said in a news release. Northern New Mexico companies were contracted to cut and pile the hazardous trees.

