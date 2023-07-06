The U.S. Forest Service and the New Mexico State Forestry Division have teamed up to remove hazardous trees from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar area in the Santa Fe National Forest.
Dead and down trees are now available as free fuelwood for public collection with a permit.
After the wildfire last year, both agencies identified areas that could pose a risk to hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Starting in June, tree removal began along Forest Service roads, the agencies said in a news release. Northern New Mexico companies were contracted to cut and pile the hazardous trees.
“We started by identifying the trees that were most likely to fall, blocking roads and making travel through the forest for recreation and recovery activities difficult and dangerous,” Las Vegas District Forester Shannon Atencio said in a statement. “Hazard tree removal is a critical step in the post-fire process, and we’re working hard to ensure that public safety remains a top priority.”
The agencies warned there are hazardous trees remaining throughout the massive burn scar.
“This is the first step in restoring safe access to the Santa Fe National Forest,” Forest Supervisor Shaun Sanchez said.
The Santa Fe National Forest is distributing free personal-use fuelwood permits at the following locations:
Las Vegas Ranger Station,1926 Seventh St. in Las Vegas, 505-425-3534.
Pecos Ranger Station, 32 S. Main St. in Pecos, 505-757-6121.
Santa Fe Ranger Station, 11 Forest Lane in Santa Fe, 505-483-5300.
Permits will issued for free in 5-cord increments per household.
Permit holders will receive load tags, a fuelwood cutting map and guidelines for harvesting the wood.