Frantic reports of a shooting, punctuated by screams and attempts to aid the mortally wounded Fedonta "JB" White while friends put him in a car, can be heard in the 911 calls to dispatch operators on the morning the Santa Fe High School basketball standout died.
White, a University of New Mexico recruit and considered the most promising boys basketball player from Santa Fe in several generations, was shot and killed in the early hours of Aug. 1 as he attended a party that drew several dozen teens.
According to the recordings obtained by The New Mexican, at least one of the calls to 911 operators struggled to identify exactly where the shooting took place on Camino Chupadero northeast of Santa Fe.
"My friend just got shot," the caller said. "I need help. I honestly don't know the address."
Three other people also called 911 to report the shooting, which according to court documents occurred around 3:30 a.m. at a home owned by longtime Santa Fe County employee Juventino "Tino" Alva, who works as the county jail's electronic monitoring bail bonds supervisor.
Estevan Montoya, 16, is accused of shooting White after the two got into a fight during the house party at the home in Tesuque, according to the juvenile statement of probable cause released earlier this month by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. The former Capital High School student faces an open count of murder as well as three other felony charges.
Although the statement of probable cause for Montoya's arrest says all of the witnesses investigators interviewed said they saw him pull a gun out of his waistband and shoot White, none of the callers was able to identify him to dispatch operators.
The 911 calls indicated some people at the party were attempting to help White after the shooting. One caller told an operator they were using their hands to apply pressure to White's wound, and the operator instructed them to use a clean cloth instead.
The caller also told the operator people were putting White into a vehicle to drive him to the hospital, despite the operator telling the caller an ambulance was on the way and not to move the 18-year-old.
"I told them but they already left," the caller said. "I was trying to tell them, but they're all panicking."
"I understand that, but we are getting him help, we don't want him moving around," the operator replied. "You need to keep pressure on that. He is going to end up bleeding out."
The car transporting White ended up meeting an ambulance near a highway exit around 4 a.m. White died at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center later that morning.
According to the statement of probable cause, Alva's son said he and his sister were having "a small get-together" of friends when more people began arriving at the house.
The house was being renovated, Alva's son said, and neither of his parents were there at the time of the shooting, according to the statement of probable cause.
An exact count of how many people were there at the time of the shooting is unknown, but one caller, when asked by a 911 dispatch operator, said there were 20 or more people at the party. The statement of probable cause indicated dozens and perhaps scores of young people may have attended.
One of the callers told an operator White was laying in the front yard of the house as people tried to help him and that he had been shot in his upper chest.
White was unconscious, the caller said.
An operator also directed one of the callers to try and calm people down, but screaming and yelling could still be heard in the background. The operator also told the caller to stay at the house and that the medics would have a hard time getting there if everyone was leaving the area.
Montoya's attorney, Dan Marlowe, said the case may include issues of self-defense. Multiple witnesses told investigators Montoya was running away and White was chasing after him during the shooting, the statement of probable cause says.
The District Attorney's Office is seeking adult sanctions against Montoya, which means he would be labeled as a serious youthful offender and subject to the same penalties as an adult in a case of first-degree murder.
An evidentiary hearing is scheduled in Montoya's case Thursday with District Judge T. Glenn Ellington. Montoya is being held at the juvenile detention facility in San Juan County.
