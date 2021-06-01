Bars are slinging suds, museums are radiating culture and movie theaters are showcasing multimillion-dollar films again as the City Different bounces back from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.
But not everything absent for most of 2020 is making its anticipated return this summer.
The Rotary Club of Santa Fe's annual Pancakes on the Plaza fundraiser has been canceled for the second year in a row, depriving the city of one of its most cherished Plaza traditions.
Event coordinator Terry Williams-Keffer wrote in an email there was not enough time to prepare for the pancake breakfast after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The event team also did not have enough time to collect sponsorships, Williams-Keffer wrote.
Rotary Club board President Brian McParlton said the group decided fairly early this year to cancel the event.
"We had to make that decision early on because it wouldn't have been fair to our sponsors and the public because things were so questionable," McParlton said. "There was a point around the beginning of the year when we said, 'We don't want to let people down.' "
It typically takes about a year to organize and promote the fundraiser, he added.
The pancake breakfast, a regular attraction on the Fourth of July and one of the Rotary Club's major fundraisers, was canceled last year as coronavirus cases continued to climb. It would have been the event's 45th anniversary.
Pancakes on the Plaza typically includes an arts and crafts fair, an auction, live music and a vintage car show. It has raised about $500,000 annually for area youth organizations and draws about 20,000 people, according to the event website.
McParlton said while there are no replacement fundraisers planned for the pancake event, the Rotary Club has a variety of fundraisers scheduled throughout the year.
In September, the club will hold the Bicycle Poker Run, a 150-participant bike ride game. In the fall, the club will hold its Distinguished Artists Award.
McParlton said he hopes that by fall, the Rotary Club will be able to hold the event in person.
"Our club stays fundraising all year long," McParlton said. "Of course, pancakes was a big one, but we have been very creative in new ways."
While pancakes might be absent from the Plaza on the Fourth of July, the annual car show is making its return.
Car show Chairman Buddy Roybal, vice president of the Santa Fe Vintage Car Club, said a modified version of the show will return for its 38th iteration July 4.
"We have been working on this since I knew they were not able to do their pancakes," Roybal said.
The event will feature about 70 cars. All but about six of the showcase slots have been sold, he said.
