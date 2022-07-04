Following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, Fourth of July festivities returned to the Santa Fe Plaza.
Thousands of locals and tourists were greeted Monday with pancakes, live entertainment, a vintage car show, artisans and information booths in what long has been a community holiday tradition.
Lines of hungry people were treated to pancakes straight off the griddle as the Rotary Club of Santa Fe held its 45th annual Pancakes on the Plaza fundraiser, with proceeds going to local nonprofits.
“It feels like a hometown, feels like a true community,” said Carol Grubbe, a first-time volunteer with Pancakes on the Plaza. “Everybody’s been so nice and friendly. … It’s just nice to get out.”
One happy Santa Fe resident was Cervantes “Buddy” Roybal, a local paint store owner who is a Rotary Club member and serves as vice president of the Santa Fe Vintage Car Club.
Roybal and car club President Edward Baca arrived on Lincoln Avenue a little before 3 in the morning in order to help set up the annual Fourth of July car show.
“When I look around and see thousands of people — wall to wall — it’s amazing that everybody’s out and having a great time,” Roybal said.
In total, 108 vintage and luxury cars were showcased on Lincoln Avenue. Awards were given by the club to owners whose vehicles stood out in specific categories.
Roybal’s yellow 1956 Chevrolet Nomad won best in show.
“It’s a great time for Santa Fe to be able to come out,” he said. “Pancakes and cars … they’ve been going together for 42 years.”
Kay Milton, 75, brought her one-of-a-kind 1971 Datsun 240Z, which she had purchased when she was 24. She initially bought the car in red, she said, but quickly realized she had made a grave mistake.
“I drove off the lot in the red one, went about two blocks, did a U-turn and went back and got the yellow,” she recalled. “I could not see myself driving a red car.”
Monday was far from her first time participating in the car show. She expressed pride in having the vehicle’s dashboard autographed by the car’s designer — Yoshihiko Matsuo.
“The car has been fabulous. It never stranded me; that’s why I take such good care of it,” she said.
Milton said she was happy to celebrate the nation’s independence Monday.
“I don’t think there’s a time in history that we can be more patriotic than we are now,” she said.
For the Maestas family, Monday was an opportunity for a get-together.
Manuel Maestas, 54, spent the day with his 85-year-old father, Jose, and his son, who attends college out of state.
“I’d like to show him where I grew up,” Manuel said. “It’s always good to bring him back to show him how it is in the smaller towns.”
Jose said he had been enjoying the festivities on the Plaza but being able to spend the holiday with his son and grandson is what made his day.