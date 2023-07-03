Whether you're celebrating in Santa Fe or elsewhere Tuesday, there are events and festivities across Northern New Mexico on the Fourth of July.
Pancakes on the Plaza: Enjoy a tried-and-true tradition of eating pancakes on the Santa Fe Plaza courtesy of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe. The event, which includes an arts and crafts show, vintage car show, musical entertainment and other activities, runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for pancakes can be purchased at pancakesontheplaza.com for $12 or $40 for a set of four. Following is the schedule:
7 a.m. to noon: Breakfast served
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Santa Fe Vintage Car Club Show
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arts and Crafts Show (on Palace Avenue and Lincoln Avenue
8 a.m. to noon: Children’s activities provided by Santa Fe Children’s Museum
8 a.m.: Opening ceremony, with the presentation of the fags and Pledge of Allegiance; Lisa Lashley and the Order of The Thistle Pipes and Drums; Santa Fe Police Department's Honor Guard; and the national anthem performed by the Santa Fe Concert band.
8:30 a.m.: Santa Fe Concert Band
9:30 a.m.: the Rotary Club will kick off the 46th Annual Pancakes on the Plaza
10 a.m.: Santa Fe Harmonizers
10:30 a.m.: Dance Station’s Kids Social Dance Class
11:30 a.m.: Santa Fe Men’s Camerata
12:15 p.m.: Santa Fe Vintage Car Club presentation
12:30 p.m.: Una Mas Cha Cha
1:45 p.m. Nacha Mendez and Friends
Santa Fe July 4th Celebration: The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe will hold its annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Santa Fe Place mall from 4 to 10 p.m. Swing by, or watch from afar as Santa Fe lights up the sky with a traditional fireworks show. There is no cost.
Albuquerque July 4th Celebration: Albuquerque will host several festivities from 3 to 10 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park, including the "brightest firework show in the state" along with a performance by singer Lindsay Ell. Admission is free; 9401 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE.
Taos 4th of July Celebration with Ozomatli: Taos will host a concert from 4 to 10 p.m. at Kit Carson Park featuring rock band Ozomatli. Special guests include Groupo Fantasma and Robert Mirabal and Rare Tribal Mob. Reserve free tickets at tinyurl.com/5n6tdrmu.
Fourth of July Spectacular & Fireworks in White Rock: Sancre Productions and the Los Alamos County Community Services Department will host musical performances from 4 to 10 p.m. at Overlook Park featuring Queen tribute band Bohemian Queen. The event will also include a fireworks show by the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos starting at 9 p.m. The event, at 700 Overlook Road, is free.
Fourth of July closings
Hours of operations at some offices and institutions will be affected by the observance of Independence Day on Tuesday:
• Federal, state, city and county nonemergency government offices will be closed.
• The New Mexico Rail Runner Express will not provide service.
• Santa Fe Trails buses, Santa Fe Pick-up shuttles and Santa Fe Ride services will be closed.
• New Mexico Department of Transportation Park & Ride service and most North Central Regional Transit District Blue Buses will not operate, though the Regional Transit District's 255 Mountain Trail route up Hyde Park Road will be in service.
• Post offices will be closed, and regular mail delivery will be suspended.
• Many federally chartered banks and credit unions will be closed.
• City of Santa Fe curbside trash and recycling collections will not operate; the remaining collections days will slide forward to the end of the week.