Whether you're celebrating in Santa Fe or elsewhere Tuesday, there are events and festivities across Northern New Mexico on the Fourth of July.

Pancakes on the Plaza: Enjoy a tried-and-true tradition of eating pancakes on the Santa Fe Plaza courtesy of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe. The event, which includes an arts and crafts show, vintage car show, musical entertainment and other activities, runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for pancakes can be purchased at pancakesontheplaza.com for $12 or $40 for a set of four. Following is the schedule:

  • 7 a.m. to noon: Breakfast served
  • 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Santa Fe Vintage Car Club Show
  • 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arts and Crafts Show (on Palace Avenue and Lincoln Avenue
  • 8 a.m. to noon: Children’s activities provided by Santa Fe Children’s Museum
  • 8 a.m.: Opening ceremony, with the presentation of the fags and Pledge of Allegiance; Lisa Lashley and the Order of The Thistle Pipes and Drums; Santa Fe Police Department's Honor Guard; and the national anthem performed by the Santa Fe Concert band.
  • 8:30 a.m.: Santa Fe Concert Band
  • 9:30 a.m.: the Rotary Club will kick off the 46th Annual Pancakes on the Plaza
  • 10 a.m.: Santa Fe Harmonizers
  • 10:30 a.m.: Dance Station’s Kids Social Dance Class
  • 11:30 a.m.: Santa Fe Men’s Camerata
  • 12:15 p.m.: Santa Fe Vintage Car Club presentation
  • 12:30 p.m.: Una Mas Cha Cha
  • 1:45 p.m. Nacha Mendez and Friends

Recommended for you