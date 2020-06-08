Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe and its vaunted Terra restaurant reopened last week after shutting down March 24 due to novel coronavirus-related restrictions.
Terra had closed its dining room but continued offering curbside pickup and takeout service.
Rancho Encantado, just north of Tesuque, joins three downtown Santa Fe hotels that reopened in May; they were among nine that shuttered in March.
Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi reopened May 1, followed May 14 by Hotel Santa Fe and May 20 by El Sendero Inn (the former Garrett’s Desert Inn).
Inn on the Alameda co-owner Joe Schepps said he plans to reopen July 1.
A Heritage Hotels & Resorts statement indicates Hotel St. Francis and Hotel Chimayó de Santa Fe also will reopen July 1, followed July 15 by the Eldorado Hotel & Spa. Opening dates have not been determined for The Lodge at Santa Fe and Inn and Spa at Loretto, which Heritage also owns.
Several downtown hotels remained open throughout the pandemic and typically reported only about 5 percent of rooms filled the last half of March and into mid-May.
Nearly all Cerrillos Road hotels and motels also remained open.
Visitors started coming back to Santa Fe in the second half of May. On a few nights, some local hotels reached 25 percent occupancy, the maximum allowed at the time by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration.
Lujan Grisham on June 1 doubled the permitted hotel occupancy rate to 50 percent.
Michelle Duncan, a spokeswoman for the 65-room Rancho Encantado, said the most recent state guidelines allowed the resort to resume indoor dining service at Terra, offer limited guest access to the swimming pool, and reopen the fitness center and movement studios.
The spa remains closed, she added.
Like other Santa Fe hotels, Rancho Encantado is largely hosting guests from surrounding states who drive to Santa Fe, Duncan said.
“It’s Texas, for sure, Colorado, absolutely, Arizona and California, definitely,” she said. “It they can drive, it’s fair game.”
