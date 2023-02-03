020323_JG_CHART2.jpg

Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth points to the remains of the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza on Friday. Flanked by Councilor Amanda Chavez and two others, she unveiled a plan for reconstructing and updating the monument.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Four members of the Santa Fe City Council gathered Friday on the Plaza, near the site of a beige box encasing what remains of a toppled obelisk, to announce a possible solution to a divisive question: What will become of the destroyed monument?

The resolution proposed by the councilors — one from each council district — calls for reconstruction of the 33-foot-tall monument that had stood as a Plaza centerpiece for more than 150 years in tribute to Union Civil War soldiers.

Under the measure, the original pieces of the obelisk, known as the Soldiers’ Monument, would be reconstructed in a way that highlights the fractured lines of breakage and addresses ongoing disparities that stem from the region’s complex racial and cultural dynamics.

