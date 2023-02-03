Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth points to the remains of the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza on Friday. Flanked by Councilor Amanda Chavez and two others, she unveiled a plan for reconstructing and updating the monument.
Four members of the Santa Fe City Council gathered Friday on the Plaza, near the site of a beige box encasing what remains of a toppled obelisk, to announce a possible solution to a divisive question: What will become of the destroyed monument?
The resolution proposed by the councilors — one from each council district — calls for reconstruction of the 33-foot-tall monument that had stood as a Plaza centerpiece for more than 150 years in tribute to Union Civil War soldiers.
Under the measure, the original pieces of the obelisk, known as the Soldiers’ Monument, would be reconstructed in a way that highlights the fractured lines of breakage and addresses ongoing disparities that stem from the region’s complex racial and cultural dynamics.
The resolution also calls for a new city Office of Equity and Inclusion, with staff focused on “addressing racial and social disparities” and “achieving equity across all populations and indicators.”
“We want to emphasize that this resolution is a starting point for discussion on what we do with the obelisk behind us and how we move forward as a community and a city government from the emotional events of October 2020,” said Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, one of the sponsors of the measure.
She was speaking of the destruction of the monument on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020, when a group that had gathered on the third day of a holiday weekend rally brought down the obelisk, one section at a time, with ropes and chains.
All that remains intact is the base, which the city has covered with a wooden box to protect it.
The obelisk long had drawn controversy due to an inscription on one side of the base paying tribute to soldiers who died in battle with Native Americans. Part of the inscription was scratched away in the 1970s, but Indigenous people in the area and their allies continued to object to a public monument that honored “heroes who died in battle with savage Indians.”
Mayor Alan Webber called for the monument’s removal in summer 2020, but the city took no action.
Santa Fe police monitoring the Indigenous Peoples Day rally later that year clashed with protesters and were then ordered to vacate the Plaza because they were outnumbered. Soon after, the protesters brought the obelisk to the ground.
Under the resolution announced Friday by Romero-Wirth and fellow Councilors Renee Villarreal, Chris Rivera and Amanda Chavez, the reconstructed obelisk would be surrounded by four plaques offering “broader perspectives” of the monument and “a more complete representation of the community’s complex multi-cultural history,” along with an interactive digital component that could be accessed with a QR code.
The proposed resolution aims to address some key recommendations that resulted from a yearlong council-initiated process in response to divisions caused by the destruction of the obelisk and controversy surrounding other public monuments and art.
The CHART process — addressing “culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth” — involved public engagement, data collection and analysis.
A 145-page final report on the CHART process was presented to the council in late August. It included 53 recommendations for the city, including increased public input on public art and monuments, addressing racism and inequity in updates to the city’s general plan and various efforts to dispel “the tricultural myth of Santa Fe.”
The report tasked officials with deciding how to meld the two most-favored outcomes for the obelisk site, which were to “replace what’s left of the monument with something else” or to “restore the monument with its original signage and add language that encourages it to be fully understood and assessed,” according to survey results.
The survey found nearly equal support for the two options, a stark divide.
“With this work that we’ve done collaboratively, it’s an attempt, or goal, to really balance the various community interests and perspectives pertaining to the Soldiers’ Monument, which we’ve heard over and over,” Villarreal said.
The plan calls for “conservators, designers, and/or historians to determine specific proposals to mend, redesign, and/or reframe” the obelisk by using “original pieces to show the lines where the Obelisk fractured, by bonding it together with a modern, contrasting material that delineates the fractured lines.”
During the process of design and reconstruction, the resolution directs the removal of the box and surrounding gate from the site and installation of temporary lighting “to shine into the sky, representing hope.”
The resolution outlines topics for the four new plaques: a complete history of the obelisk as the Soldiers’ Monument; an acknowledgement of Indigenous land; a restatement of the “Entrada Proclamation” dated Sept. 7, 2018; and a description of the events that led to the obelisk’s destruction along with a pledge for reconciliation and healing.
The proposed Office of Equity and Inclusion would be tasked with recommending the exact language for the plaques.
The office’s responsibilities would include identifying barriers within the city’s systems and structures, coordinating training for city officials about implicit bias and racism, and identifying community needs that can inform reviews of city initiatives.
Romero-Wirth pointed out every council committee will have a chance to consider the measure before it goes before the full council and mayor for a vote, giving each member the opportunity to “review, understand, discuss and mold the ideas presented.”
“This is a start at moving on some of those recommendations,” she said. “The Office of Equity and Inclusion is really critical to continuing this work. This isn’t something that can be done overnight.”