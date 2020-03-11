Four New Mexicans have tested positive for COVID-19, including a Santa Fe County woman, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency Wednesday.
According to the state Department of Health, a Socorro County husband and wife in their 60s have tested positive for the virus. They recently traveled to Egypt.
A woman in her 70s from Bernalillo County also tested positive. She recently traveled to the New York City area.
The fourth case is a Santa Fe County woman in her 60s who recently traveled to the New York City area.
The affected people are at home in isolation, according to a news release.
In a news conference, the governor said state employees are not allowed to travel out of state. She also said all non-essential state employees should "telework" from home.
She discouraged people from attending large public gatherings such as the state boys' and girls' basketball tournaments, which were continuing Wednesday morning.
Other events such as the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque have been postponed.
“No one in the state should be panicked," Lujan Grisham said at the news conference.
New Mexico was among the last states to announce a positive test for coronavirus.
"We have been preparing for this for a very long time," said state epidemiologist Chad Smelser, who said the positive tests had been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He also said officials would track people who have come in contact with those who have tested positive for the virus.
"From that investigation, we will identify those contacts," he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
At times like this we could use an FDR.
"...So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is...fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance. In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and of vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory. And I am convinced that you will again give that support to leadership in these critical days..." --1933 inaugural address.
At times like this we need to recognize the seriousness of the situation but also remember Franklin Delano Roosevelt's admonishment that we have nothing to fear but fear itself.
I wish all four speedy recoveries. My key takeaway from the story is all four are at home and not hooked up to ventilators in ICU’s. Is this what the virus looks like for the vast majority of patients?
Hope and prayers for those with the virus and any who may be infected. Please remember to use caution and consider those who don't have the luxury of staying home. Shelters will be happy to accept donations of hand sanitizer and bleach right about now.
