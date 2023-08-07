CoSchedule

From left: Andrey Lokhov, Rich Fiorella, Yu Zhang and Kun Liu.

 Courtesy photos

Four Los Alamos National Laboratory early-career scientists won multi-year federal funding for projects ranging from applied mathematics and particle physics to environmental science.

The U.S. Energy Department awarded the grants to the scientists for what the agency said was stand-out research work. The funds are intended to boost the budding careers of promising scientists.

“Early-career scientists are the lifeblood of the lab’s future, so it is particularly gratifying to see these four researchers acknowledged by the DOE awards,” lab Director Thom Mason said in a statement.

