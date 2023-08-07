Four Los Alamos National Laboratory early-career scientists won multi-year federal funding for projects ranging from applied mathematics and particle physics to environmental science.
The U.S. Energy Department awarded the grants to the scientists for what the agency said was stand-out research work. The funds are intended to boost the budding careers of promising scientists.
“Early-career scientists are the lifeblood of the lab’s future, so it is particularly gratifying to see these four researchers acknowledged by the DOE awards,” lab Director Thom Mason said in a statement.
Researchers in universities and national laboratories compete for the awards through the DOE’s Office of Science. A lab representative Monday said the award amounts weren’t readily available.
The awardees are:
Rich Fiorella, for improving modeling of coastal-urban environmental changes.
Kun Liu, for contributing to the understanding of the origin of the hadron mass.
Andrey Lokhov, for improving the mathematics that underpin machine learning for many-body quantum physics, power grids, turbulence and field theories.
Yu Zhang, for boosting multiscale modeling capabilities for molecular quantum electrodynamics on Energy Department “exascale” supercomputers.
Fiorella’s research addresses limitations in representing coastal and urban environments in Earth system computer models by developing new ways to connect observations with simulations.
Fiorella uses water isotope ratio tracers — common geographical signatures — and numerical tagging, with the aid of an Energy Department supercomputer.
The project will allow researchers to better study coastal changes, how urbanization affects precipitation and flooding, and ways to increase the resilience of coastal cities.
Fiorella is a staff scientist at the lab’s Earth and Environmental Sciences Division.
Liu seeks to better understand the origin of the hadron mass, which constitutes 99% of our visible universe. The quest is one of the central goals of nuclear physics.
The vast majority of the mass is believed to come from the strong force that tightly binds quarks and gluons — the building blocks of protons and neutrons, which in turn are the foundation of atomic nuclei.
Data on this subparticle structure is scarce and outdated. Part of the project involves developing a detector to improve the existing spectrometer used to measure the structure.
A nuclear physicist, Liu joined Los Alamos as a graduate research assistant. After receiving a doctorate from a university in China, he became a staff scientist.
Lokhov’s project aims to eliminate barriers in scientific machine learning by advancing a set of mathematical probabilities known as Markov Random Fields.
The work addresses the challenge of designing a suite of efficient learning algorithms in this arena. It seeks to integrate disparate elements to generate predictions and sampling.
Lokhov is a staff scientist at the lab’s Theoretical Division.
Zhang is working in the field of molecular quantum electrodynamics. Zhang is looking to develop a comprehensive, multiscale ecosystem that bridges quantum optics, computational electromagnetics and quantum chemistry. The aim is to deliver advanced multiscale modeling on the agency’s supercomputers.
Zhang also is a staff scientist at the lab’s Theoretical Division.