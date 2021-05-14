Four women were rescued in the Pecos Wilderness Thursday after they became disoriented while hiking in alpine terrain, New Mexico Search and Rescue Incident Commander Al Webster said.
The women, between the ages of 20 and 25, became disoriented Wednesday four miles southeast of Truchas Peak, and without snowshoes were quickly exhausted from trudging through high snow bluffs. They used their cellphones to call New Mexico State Police, which dispatched search and rescue teams.
Nearly 30 volunteers spent around 24 hours searching for the women, who had been backpacking but were not expecting the deep snow found at the higher elevation, Webster said.
Volunteers from Santa Fe Search and Rescue, Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council and New Mexico Search and Rescue hiked 11 miles, with an elevation gain of about 4,500 feet, to reach the women. The rescue was completed about 9 p.m. Thursday.
The hikers were well-equipped with a tent, sleeping bags, food and water, Webster said. After they were rescued, the women were assessed by medical professionals, but had no injuries or health issues.
"This was one of the most arduous rescues that I have run recently," Webster said. "But we really enjoy saving people."
