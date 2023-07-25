Brian Gutierrez approached the city clerk's window just in time Monday afternoon.
Just in time to wait.
Gutierrez was one of four City Council candidates — two of whom arrived at the office just ahead of him shortly before the 4 p.m. deadline Monday — to submit materials to qualify for public campaign financing for the November municipal election.
Candidates seeking public funds had to submit a petition with at least 150 signatures from registered voters in their district, along with $5 contributions from each voter who signed. If the petition and accompanying forms are certified by City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic, the candidate will receive $15,000 for their campaign Aug. 14.
Gutierrez, a candidate for a District 1 seat, said he had collected about 95% of the signatures himself. He fell in line behind District 2 Councilor Michael Garcia, who is running for re-election, and District 1 rival Alma Castro, who was checking over her paperwork with city staff.
Bustos-Mihelcic said along with Castro, Gutierrez and Garcia, District 3 City Council candidate Louis Carlos submitted petitions and donations seeking public funds. Certified candidates are scheduled to be announced Aug. 10.
Two council candidates — Kathy Rivera in District 1 and Eric Morelli in District 3 — acknowledged they did not collect enough signatures, Bustos-Mihelcic said, but both indicated their interest in pursuing privately financed campaigns.
Miguel Acosta, who also is running in District 3, had announced his intention to run on public funding, but he said Tuesday he did not qualify. Acosta is considering moving forward with private funding, he wrote in a text message.
The city clerk did not receive materials from District 2 candidate Joel Nava by Monday's deadline. Nava raised $20 online, according to the city's election dashboard. He could not be reached Tuesday to comment on the status of his campaign.
This is the first year city candidates seeking public financing could direct supporters to an online election platform, where they could sign petitions and make donations.
Bustos-Mihelcic said Santa Fe is "leading the way," along with Albuquerque, in implementing the digital portal for municipal elections, which she said has been a priority since she was appointed city clerk.
The platform has fielded $1,710 in donations so far.
Garcia has raised the largest amount of qualifying contributions online, at $565.
He sat outside the City Clerk's Office on Monday afternoon, waiting to submit paperwork and a check for $520.
It's a "good strategy" to collect more signatures and donations than the minimum 150, he said.
Signatures can be disqualified because of various discrepancies, he added, such as a constituent signing with a different name than they used on their voter registration or forgetting to change the address on their registration.
Garcia collected 216 donations and signatures.
He pointed out candidates who run with private funding have a longer time — until Aug. 29 — to declare their candidacy, in addition to the potential advantage of a better-funded campaign.
"The question becomes: How do you encourage folks running for office to go the public financing route?" Garcia said, adding he plans to look into policies that would encourage candidates to opt into public financing and even discourage the private option.
Gutierrez said the timing of public funding also gives privately financed candidates a head start.
"The lag in getting the money puts an unfair advantage on private candidates as opposed to public candidates," Gutierrez said. "They can start spending right away."
Council hopefuls in each district and two candidates who are vying for municipal judge have announced they are privately funding their campaigns. They include Councilor Jamie Cassutt, who is running for re-election in District 4, along with Geno Zamora in District 1, Phil Lucero in District 2, Pilar Faulkner in District 3, Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil and her challenger, Chad Chittum.
Candidates who are approved for public financing can collect additional funding if they are running in a contested race.
They can collect $1,500 in "seed money," with maximum donations of $100 each, and they can collect up to $3,750 in $5 contributions, to be matched by the city's public campaign fund — as long as the funding remains available.