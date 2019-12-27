Santa Fe police said four people stole nearly $1,500 in clothes from a store at the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe on Thursday and struck another car while fleeing.
Police arrested and charged Kristian Dominguez, 20; Edgar Contreras Lopez, 28; Esmeralda Mendez, 21; and Genovevo Rivera, 21, with shoplifting, conspiracy, aggravated fleeing from police and leaving the scene of an accident.
Mendez also was charged with tampering with evidence, and Rivera was charged with making a false report of the truck being stolen.
The four appeared in Magistrate Court via closed-circuit television from the Santa Fe County jail Friday to formally hear the charges and conditions of release.
According to police reports, three of the suspects ran out of Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store around 10:30 a.m. “carrying stacks of clothing,” and two jumped into a black truck that had a bandana covering the license plate. Dominguez was caught at the scene.
Officer Adrianne Lujan said she tried to block the vehicle near Rodeo Road and Richards Avenue after another officer attempted to pull over the truck because it was driving the wrong way. The truck hit another car in front of Olive Garden on Cerrillos Road. No one was hurt in that crash.
A woman called later that day to say a truck was parked in the alley behind her house on Calle Nueva Vista with heavy damage and said she saw several people get out of the truck carrying “loads of clothes” in their arms and leaving on foot.
Footage from a neighbor’s security camera showed three people — a woman in a black sweater with a white stripe down the sleeves, a man in a gray sweatshirt and another man — trying to hide the beanies, sweaters and other clothing under a porch on Zepol Road.
Officer Javier Vigil said he pulled his gun and arrested Contreras Lopez after chasing him on foot through an apartment complex.
The truck was registered to Genovevo Rivera Sr. The younger Rivera, his son, called to report the truck missing. He said he thought his friends were playing a joke and had taken the truck.
But Mendez told police the younger Rivera was driving the truck. She also said she “blacked out” and didn’t remember anything until the truck was parked behind Calle Nueva Vista. She said she recommended Rivera call police to report the truck missing because “he was freaking out” about the damage.
Rivera and Mendez were arrested after surveillance photos were sent to officers.
Contreras Lopez has a hearing set Jan. 8 for violating probation terms for a separate shoplifting case at an Ulta Beauty store. Mendez, Dominguez and Rivera are set to have hearings Jan. 22 before Magistrate Judge David Segura.
