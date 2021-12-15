Lupe Salazar has been fighting for her family and others in the ongoing opioid epidemic, and her work in the Chimayó community is getting national attention.
Salazar recently was featured on the Latino USA podcast series in an in-depth interview with journalist Julia Sclafani, in which she talked about the need for community support for families struggling with addiction.
“I’m hoping that the community will come together and have some empathy for these individuals that are struggling so that we can get them the help they need,” she said in an interview.
Salazar, one of The New Mexican’s 10 Who Made a Difference award-winners this year, has made it her mission to break down stigmas and open the doors of compassion and healing for families coping with drug addiction. Her nonprofit group Barrios Unidos provides families with counseling, education, training and healing in the Española Valley.
“If we don’t talk about it, how can we begin to heal?” she said. “I have grandparents that have lost their kids to overdose, and they don’t mourn the death of their loved one because they’re ashamed.”
After Salazar’s son struggled with addiction, she looked for help, but didn’t find it. She created Barrios Unidos to fill the void. The group hosts weekly Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and brings support to grandparents caring for grandchildren because of addicted parents.
Salazar cares for her son’s two daughters. The group now includes 51 grandparents caring for 101 grandchildren, she said.
Her interview on Latino USA, titled “Healing Chimayó,” aired Dec. 10. The podcast series focuses on insights and experiences intrinsic to Latino communities in the United States.
This Christmas, Salazar said she is organizing carolers and gathering gifts and food donations for the grandchildren in her care.
“And I’m hoping that then on Christmas Day, I can go spend it with my dad, because he’s 91,” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congratulations. Well-deserved. Santa Fe could use a champion like Ms. Salazar.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.