Fresh from receiving a doctorate in chemistry from Boston College, Lina Germann moved to Santa Fe and taught high school for a year.
The experience opened her eyes.
“I expected those high school students to know their math,” Germann said simply. “It was shocking.”
The year started Germann on a long journey of advocating for a higher standard of education in New Mexico. That led her to found STEM Santa Fe in 2016, a nonprofit that uses programming in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to help kids — and especially girls and kids of color, who are underrepresented in STEM fields — get more engaged in their education.
“She’s a go-getter,” STEM Santa Fe board President Randy Flores said of Germann. “That’s how she made all these successes happen so quickly.”
Germann stepped down as head of the nonprofit Thursday, hoping to pursue more institutional change in New Mexico’s education system. The board is seeking a new executive director.
STEM Santa Fe provides middle and high school students with hands-on, culturally relevant learning by bringing professionals in to deliver a wide range of programming through workshops, summer camps, conferences and in-school activities. The nonprofit has grown “exponentially” since its start, Germann said, and served about 1,000 students last year, not including in-school activities.
“When kids work on a project side by side with STEM professionals, and they try and fail and try again until the project is completed, that is confidence-boosting. It helps engagement; it helps kids believe in themselves,” Germann said.
Boosting students’ engagement with learning, especially during the pandemic, has been the organization’s biggest achievement, she said. That, along with designing programs with diversity in mind, Germann added.
The nonprofit brings in STEM professionals whom students of color and girls can relate to, she said. For example, the group brought in female aviators to run an aviation camp for girls last year after it came to Germann’s attention that less than 6% of pilots worldwide are women.
The organization provides its programs for free or for a low cost. As an example, Flores pointed to a 3-D printing camp this summer that cost just $25.
“To me, the barrier to entry is almost nonexistent,” he said.
Over the last seven years, the nonprofit and Germann have racked up awards.
Flores attributes the success to the number of hours the organization manages to work with kids hands-on.
“It’s something that STEM Santa Fe excels at: putting things in their hands," he said.
Germann, who is running for the Santa Fe Community College Board, said she is happy with what she's been able to accomplish with STEM Santa Fe.
“It's been very rewarding to see how much I was able to grow this organization with all the support from the community, especially locally,” she said.
Flores said Germann leaves “big shoes to fill.”
“But we have a really passionate board,” he added. “They all have strong feelings about maintaining this momentum."