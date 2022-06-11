The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government has sent a letter to the city that raises concerns over what it said were transparency issues regarding the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, but the co-director of the firm contracted to guide discussions about Santa Fe's cultural divide said the complaint lacks important context.
The open government group sent the letter Monday in response to a statement from Jenice Gharib, co-director of Artful Life, the contractor selected to oversee CHART. During a City Council meeting last month, Gharib said those who took part in a "community solutions table" were asked to sign confidentiality agreements in a bid to protect the identities of the participants and protect the information gathered until it was given to the council.
"While we concede this advisory body would not be subject to the state’s Open Meetings Act, any impingement or requirement placed by a government entity or an agent of that government on non-employee citizen volunteers regarding their speech, or the content of their speech, may have significant First Amendment implications," the letter stated.
But Valerie Martinez, Artful Life co-director, wrote in an email to The New Mexican: "There is no 'confidentiality agreement' required for members of the Community Solutions Table (CST)."
"There is a panelist agreement which asks that panel members refrain from sharing recommendations and the identities of fellow panelists until AFTER CHART gives its final report, with recommendations," she wrote. "This preserves the integrity and process of the CHART reporting process."
Martinez wrote FOG's letter did not fully quote Gharib's statement, in which she told the council the information would come to the Governing Body before it went to the general public.
According to the letter, the foundation received the complaint on its hotline from a resident. Martinez in her email wrote she planned to reach out to the FOG to discuss the contents of the letter.
"We are concerned that the Foundation has written a letter with a quote that lacks full context and unfounded suggestions/accusations," Martinez wrote. "Even if the letter was based on inaccurate information they received from a 'citizen caller,' it did not perform due diligence to verify this information by a simple review of the Governing Body update video nor by contacting CHART/Artful Life itself."
Foundation executive director Shannon Kunkel wrote in an email the group stands by the contents of its letter "and we continue to urge the utmost transparency in this important process. I’ll also add that any panelist agreement that stipulates confidentiality or non-disclosure would not be in keeping with best practices for open discourse."
The letter comes as the CHART process is reaching its long-awaited conclusion, one the city has said will result in a report to the City Council, with potential recommendations regarding some of the city's more hotly contested cultural issues, including the potential return of the Plaza Soldiers' Monument, often known as the obelisk.
CHART was spurred by the toppling of the obelisk on Indigenous Peoples Day 2020. Native American activists and their allies had long decried the monument as a symbol of racism, due in part to an original inscription that dedicated the 33-foot-tall obelisk to Union Civil War soldiers who defeated "savage Indians."
The inscription was scratched away in the 1970s, but the racial implications of the plaque persisted.
Some local Hispanic groups have pointed to the obelisk's destruction as an erasure of their culture in Santa Fe, leading to multiple lawsuits against the city in the destruction's fallout.
Structured after a similar process undertaken in Albuquerque, CHART consists of three community dialogue sessions, as well as surveys, interviews and varying forms of artistic expressions open to the public.
People who have participated in all three dialogue sessions are invited to convene and help make recommendations to the governing body regarding the future of specific monuments as well as a broader approach to historic representation. That group has been known as the community solutions table.