As communities enact new panhandling regulations and the homeless search for shelter to fend off the cold, Santa Fe community leaders will gather next week to explore options for housing the city’s homeless population.
The Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum will bring together city and county leaders, private foundations and those already working to combat homelessness in Santa Fe, said Matt Lynn, director of community engagement for Project Moxie, the Durango, Colo., consulting firm hosting the presentation.
“It’s bringing everyone to the table who is currently working to meet the needs of housing for the homeless,” he said.
So far, 130 people are confirmed to attend the event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lynn said, adding Friday is the last day to RSVP.
Also planned next week is a screening of the documentary, We’re All in this Together: The story of the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place.
Scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, the reservation-only event will feature wine and hors d’oeuvres and the documentary film, which a videographer, two editors and a producer worked on for a year, said Interfaith Executive Director Korina Lopez.
The 17-minute film chronicles the story of how a diverse group of faith leaders came together to create the shelter and its lifesaving mission, Lopez said, adding much of the work involved gathering old photographs and conducting interviews.
More than 100 partners, providers, volunteers and supporters are expected to attend, and only a few slots are remaining, so residents wishing to attend should make reservations immediately, said Interfaith Deputy Director Beverly Kellam.
The community forum will include a number of Project Moxie speakers and will break into roundtable discussions for a deeper dive into solutions to house Santa Fe’s homeless population. Dinner is provided, Lynn said.
Project Moxie has established six small-house communities in Denver and two in Aurora, Colo., Lynn said — all with positive results — and hopes to launch a similar project here.
The consulting firm was also involved in the Lamplighter Initiative in Santa Fe, which is converting 58 hotel rooms into safe and affordable living spaces.
The organization’s proposed pop-up housing communities would have 25 to 50 small homes and offer locking doors, heaters, air-conditioning and group showers, bathrooms and laundry services, Lynn said. The smallest of the tiny homes, which can be constructed by volunteers in a matter of days, is 64 square feet, and larger ones are available for multiple people, he said.
“There’s probably a lot of questions and a lot of concern with what effect this will have in the neighborhoods they go in,” Lynn said. “This is an opportunity to talk with the leadership and community. We want this to be interactive, so there will be a Q&A and a roundtable format.”
The proposed project also would offer unsheltered people connections to career resources. “We have seen these models lead to success,” Lynn said.
The biggest misconception about the homeless, Lynn said, “is that there is a fundamental difference between you and I and our unhoused neighbors. We’re not that many unfortunate events from being in the same circumstances. It’s important to remember that. But for the grace of God, it could be us.”
“In Santa Fe, 25 people died of hypothermia in 2005 and 2006, and that’s when the faith leaders banded together to do something about the problem,” said Kellam, the Interfaith deputy director.
The problem, she said, was substance use issues and other mental health struggles prevented many people who needed shelter from being eligible for entry. “The Interfaith shelter is a come-as-you-are or minimal barrier homeless shelter,” Kellam said.
The film is dedicated to the Rev. Ken Semon, who was the former rector of the Church of the Holy Faith, and to Joe Jordan-Berenis, she said. Semon “put his heart and soul into creating this shelter, and Joe was our beloved executive director who died suddenly last year,” Kellam said.
Eventually, the film will be made public on YouTube and on the shelter’s website, interfaithsheltersf.org, Lopez said. “We’re working on doing a special screening as a fundraiser and submitting the film to the Santa Fe Film Festival and other collaborations.”
She added, “The film harkens back to our original mission and how Pete’s Place came to be, how we formalized finding a central location and how we worked with the city to get Pete’s Place done and how it expanded. ...
“The film is very positive,” Lopez added. “More than anything, the takeaway in telling the story is the faces that people saw in the cold and on the street. It went beyond the talk of, ‘We have to do something,’ to actually doing something. And the beautiful thing is the different faiths who came together to do it, every group from the Adventists to the Buddhists, and we still carry that spirit.”