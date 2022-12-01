100120-sfnm-nws-interfaith02

A screening of the documentary, We’re All in this Together: The story of the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, is planned Monday.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

As communities enact new panhandling regulations and the homeless search for shelter to fend off the cold, Santa Fe community leaders will gather next week to explore options for housing the city’s homeless population.

The Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum will bring together city and county leaders, private foundations and those already working to combat homelessness in Santa Fe, said Matt Lynn, director of community engagement for Project Moxie, the Durango, Colo., consulting firm hosting the presentation.

“It’s bringing everyone to the table who is currently working to meet the needs of housing for the homeless,” he said.

