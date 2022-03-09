The two finalists for the city of Santa Fe’s police chief position will participate in a virtual question-and-answer forum Thursday evening, the city announced in a news release.
The city said last week its finalists for the position are Santa Fe interim police Chief Paul Joye, who also is deputy chief of police operations, and Rio Rancho police Deputy Chief Andrew Rodriguez.
Former Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla retired in December.
The forum will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. The two finalists will have three minutes to introduce themselves, will face a series of eight questions submitted via a community survey and then will give closing statements.
“Tomorrow evening the broader public will have the opportunity to see them respond to some of the most urgent questions posed in our community survey,” City Manager John Blair said in a statement Wednesday. “I will take the responses into account in making the decision. I invite and urge all Santa Feans to tune into the broadcast.”
As one who is vehemently against qualified immunity and thinks SCOTUS needs to overturn Graham v. Connor, there is a lot of data here and the process seems pretty transparent.
Also, to all ya'll that come on here and whine about decisions our SFPD Chiefs make & surely the new one will make, NOTE: ONLY 366 Santa Feans completed the community survey, so remember that! 366, that is a shame.
