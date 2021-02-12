The Fort Marcy Recreation Complex will reopen Wednesday, city officials announced Friday.
The recreation center on Bishops Lodge Road will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weekdays only.
Patrons must make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance and will be required to wear a mask, have their temperature taken and fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire.
To make a reservation for fitness or cardio, call 505-955-2500. For swimming pool time slots, call 505-955-2501.
The recreation center will not offer fitness classes or organized sports.
The city also announced it is revising the hours for the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, which will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.
