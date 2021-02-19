Santa Fe residents were unable to use the facilities at the shuttered Fort Marcy Recreation Complex for 11 months amid pandemic restrictions.
That long wait came to an end Wednesday, when the recreation center reopened, albeit with reduced hours, in what Fort Marcy manager Liz Roybal called a "soft reopening."
"You know, it's been 11 months of people not being able to come out and exercise and help their immune systems," Roybal said. "They are just so happy to be back. They are trickling in slowly, but people sure are happy."
Roybal said she expects more visitors as word gets out about the opening through traditional and social media. The facility was given the go-ahead to reopen last week after Santa Fe County was upgraded from red to yellow status in the state's framework for lifting COVID-19 business restrictions.
Like the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, which has been open since July, Fort Marcy will use a reservation system for visitors and operate under reduced hours and COVID-19-safe protocols.
The facility will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays only. Lap swimmers and people hoping to use other fitness facilities can call 505-955-2500 or 505-955-5201 to reserve a spot.
Six swimmers can use the pool at one time and eight hourlong time slots are offered beginning at 6:30 a.m. Two visitors can use the weight room at a time, while five people can use the gym.
No classes will be offered until further notice, and the racquetball court will remained closed under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health order, Roybal said.
Roybal said the team at the recreation center has been prepared to reopen, thanks to a plan ironed out at the beginning of the pandemic. It has acquired equipment to aid in disinfecting. In between each session, staff will disinfect the entire space for 30 minutes.
Patron will be required to wear a mask and undergo a COVID-19 screening and temperature check.
According to a news release from the city of Santa Fe, the decision to reopen Fort Marcy led to a need to reduce hours at the Chavez Center.
Currently, the center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will now dial back hours to 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends.
More information on how to reserve a slot at both locations can be found at santaferecreation.com.
