Forrest Fenn said the chase is over and claims his treasure has been found.
"It's true," he said in a phone call Sunday, adding that the finder of his chest located his valuable goods in the wilderness "a few days ago."
Fenn did not want to give any clues as to where the treasure was found or who found it.
"The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He’s from back East," he said, adding that it was confirmed from a photograph the man sent him.
Fenn, an 89-year-old Vietnam War veteran, author and artifacts dealer, said he hid a chest full of goods in the Rocky Mountains in 2010.
He told The New Mexican last year an estimated 350,000 people have gone on the hunt. Many quit their jobs to do so. Some died in the search.
Saying he wanted others to take part in an old-fashioned adventure, he published clues online and in a 24-line poem published in his autobiography, The Thrill of the Chase.
In 2017, he told The New Mexican the chest weighs 20 pounds and its contents weigh another 22 pounds. He said he delivered the chest to its hiding place over two separate trips, by himself.
Asked how he felt, Fenn said it's been quite the decade.
"I don’t know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over,” Fenn said.
Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this report.
Seems rather rude not to have told us where the heck it was. We were among the searchers — I'd love to know if we were even a teensy bit warm. [smile]
Yeah, and I’d like to see the pic of the chest and its contents.
