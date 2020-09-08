Forrest Fenn, the Santa Fe author, artifacts dealer and creator of a mysterious treasure hunt that caught the imagination of thrill-seekers worldwide, died Monday at his home, a police spokesman said.
Santa Fe Police spokesman Greg Gurulé said Fenn, 90, died of natural causes.
A pilot in the U.S. Air Force, Fenn flew hundreds of combat missions during the Vietnam War. After his service, he was a gallery owner for decades in Santa Fe. He authored 10 books, including The Thrill of the Chase, which spurred interest in both the treasure hunt and his life.
Fenn announced the treasure hunt in 2010, and it created a stir for hundreds of thousands who sought to find the chest and its contents. At one time, as many 350,000 people were believed to have looked for the treasure in the Western United States.
Fenn confirmed the treasure he hid was discovered in June, though few details, other than some pictures and that the chest was discovered somewhere in Wyoming, have been revealed.
The person who discovered it has not been identified.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
