A former security guard with the West Las Vegas School District is facing multiple counts of raping a minor and a dozen other felony charges following allegations he repeatedly sexually assaulted an eighth grade student in spring 2019.
Abran Ulibarri, 52, turned himself in to the San Miguel County jail Thursday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest, said Matt Baca, a spokesman for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office.
Las Vegas, N.M., police began investigating Ulibarri in May 2019 after the girl's parents filed a report accusing him of sexually abusing her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Baca said in an email Thursday the Attorney General's Office took over the case in March 2020 after the family's attorneys expressed "frustration about how the case was being handled."
The person who answered the phone at the Las Vegas Police Department late Thursday said no one was immediately available to comment on the case.
Charging documents say Ulibarri had befriended the girl after she sought his advice on dealing with anxiety. Their relationship "quickly took on a more sinister element," court records say, alleging Ulibarri began sexually assaulting the girl in his office at West Las Vegas Middle School.
The documents also allege Ulibarri exchanged thousands of text messages with the girl, became controlling and possessive over her, and "attempted to make her feel guilty for his crimes by telling her that if news of the relationship were to be made public [his] family would be ruined and he would never see his wife, children or grandchildren again."
The girl's parents filed a police report after her father received an anonymous Facebook message alerting him about the alleged abuse, according to court records.
Attorney General Hector Balderas' office filed a motion Thursday asking the state District Court to order Ulibarri jailed without bond until his trial. Judge Abigail P. Aragon is scheduled to consider that request at a Jan. 27 hearing.
Anna Aragon, listed as Ulibarri's defense attorney, was unavailable for comment. Someone in her office said she was away until next week.
West Las Vegas Superintendent Christopher Gutierrez did not respond to calls seeking comment Thursday.
Ulibarri is facing 15 felony charges, including three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child between the ages of 13 and 18, criminal sexual contact of a minor, six counts of false imprisonment, bribery of a witness and criminal solicitation to commit tampering with evidence.
If he is convicted on all counts, Ulibarri could be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.
