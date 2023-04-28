TAOS — A former Taos town manager has filed a lawsuit accusing the Taos Town Council and Mayor Pascual Maestas of breach of contract for failing to pay him $38,000 for paid leave he never used. 

In his Feb. 16 complaint, Rick Bellis claims the town paid a portion of his compensation under the direction of the outgoing Mayor Dan Barrone, but Maestas and the council have refused to compensate him for "approximately 500 hours of accrued and unused personal leave and approximately 88 hours of accrued and unused administrative leave," amounting to $38,193.12.

The town's response, filed last week in state District Court, was to countersue  Bellis.

