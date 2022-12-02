ESPAÑOLA — Michelle Sandoval scoured the classified advertisements in a local newspaper Friday, desperately searching for housing rentals.

She found three listings, but two of them didn't allow pets and the remaining option would not accept her housing subsidy from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

Sandoval, 52, has a dog named Chloe and a cat named Mousey. They were staying with her in a motel room in Española, where she and her fiancé had sought shelter after being evacuated, with many other residents, from a condemned apartment building.

