A former teacher at Holy Cross Catholic School in Santa Cruz, a small community in far north Santa Fe County, faces counts of rape and molestation after a former student alleged he abused her in 2021, when she was 13.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the girl came forward in January in a safe house interview with accusations against Calvin Robinson of Española. Her brother was Robinson's student at the time, she said.

The girl no longer attends Holy Cross, the affidavit said.