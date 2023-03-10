A former teacher at Holy Cross Catholic School in Santa Cruz, a small community in far north Santa Fe County, faces counts of rape and molestation after a former student alleged he abused her in 2021, when she was 13.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the girl came forward in January in a safe house interview with accusations against Calvin Robinson of Española. Her brother was Robinson's student at the time, she said.
The girl no longer attends Holy Cross, the affidavit said.
Online court records show Robinson was charged in February with second-degree criminal sexual penetration; three counts of second-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor; two counts of third-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor; and enticement of a child. His case, first filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, was moved this week to the state's First Judicial District Court.
He was arrested Feb. 14 and booked in the Santa Fe County jail, records show, but was released March 3. According to court records, he is barred from having any contact with children, except his two stepchildren, until his trial.
Holy Cross officials could not be reached to comment on when Robinson began working at private Catholic school, but the institution's website no longer lists him as a staff member.
His arrest warrant affidavit said the girl told investigators the sexual abuse began after Robinson asked if she could keep a secret. He would write her notes during class, asking if she had ever done anything with a "guy," according to the affidavit.
The teacher eventually started touching the girl over her clothes in the basement of the school gymnasium while the class would retrieve books, she told investigators, adding the abuse progressed.