Ex-New Mexico offical again faces multiple felonies

Former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla sits in state District Court in 2019.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

In a 2-1 ruling, the New Mexico Court of Appeals on Friday vacated two felony convictions against former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla on grounds the Attorney General’s Office didn’t prosecute the case before the statute of limitations ran out.

“We’re grateful for the opinion of the court dismissing the indictment, and we think justice was done,” Padilla’s attorney, Paul J. Kennedy, said in a phone call Friday. “The court obviously took a long, hard look at the case and came up with the right result.”

Padilla was the longtime tax chief under Gov. Susana Martinez before she abruptly resigned in late 2016 amid a criminal investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, then under the direction of former Attorney General Hector Balderas. The state filed charges against Padilla in 2018 accusing her of stealing more than $25,000 from Bernalillo-based Harold’s Grading and Trucking by surreptitiously linking her credit card to the company’s checking account. Harold’s Grading and Trucking was a client of a business she ran on the side while she headed the state tax agency.